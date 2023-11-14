According to a report from Montgomery County Public Schools, at least 21.4% of students are considered “chronically absent,” which means they are missing class at least 10% of the time.

While this number has gone down since last year, when 26.2% of students were considered chronically absent, officials are still concerned.

“We are not alone in MCPS in fighting this,” said Damon Monteleone, MCPS associate superintendent. School principals prepare for the Blueprint for Maryland’s Future

According to the U.S. Department of Education, one third of all students nationwide are chronically absent.

[WTOP]

Firearms stolen from Damascus store

Burglars stole firearms and ammunition from a Damascus gun store on Monday morning, according to the Montgomery County Police Department.

Advertisement

Three suspects forcibly entered Shooting Supply on Ridge Road by crashing a Hyundai sedan into the door. They left with firearms and ammunition in a second car.

MCPD is asking anyone with information to call 1-866-411-8477 or leave a tip online.

[WJLA]

Advertisement

MCPS to hold budget forum tonight

Montgomery County Public Schools is hosting a virtual forum to gather feedback and answer questions about next year’s operating budget tonight. The forum will be virtual and held from 6:30 p.m. to 8 p.m., hosting by Board of Education member Julie Yang.

Members of the school community are encouraged to share their thoughts on how MCPS should prioritize its funding in the future.

Those that are interested must RSVP and can participate on Zoom at this link.

Advertisement

[Montgomery Community Media]

Today’s weather

Mostly sunny with a high of 55 degrees

In case you missed it…

More than 900 reports of missing children made in Montgomery County this year, police say

Advertisement

Md. Senate president is upbeat on avoiding cuts in Metro service

Feedback wanted on American Legion Bridge, I-270 Corridor Program at upcoming open houses