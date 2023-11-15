Most facilities and businesses with public restrooms in Montgomery County would be required to supply free menstrual products if a bill introduced to the County Council on Tuesday is passed.

“Menstrual health is a public health issue across the world,” said councilmember Will Jawando (D-At-large), who is sponsoring the legislation, at Tuesday’s County Council meeting.

According to the proposed legislation, Bill 42-23 would apply to “places of public accommodation” that are required by law to provide restroom facilities to their customers. The long list includes facilities such as restaurants, hotels, movie theaters, concert and entertainment venues, sports arenas and recreational parks.

“Period poverty includes lack of access to the over-the-counter products to manage menstrual bleeding,” Jawando said. “It impacts Montgomery County residents of all backgrounds… it impacts an individual’s physical and mental health, education, their work and their ability to participate freely in society.” U.S. Customs and Border Protection arrest two men facing rape charges in MoCo

If passed, Montgomery County would be one of the first jurisdictions across the country to enact such legislation. At least 17 states–including Maryland–and Washington, D.C. have passed laws requiring menstrual products to be free in public schools.

Maryland also provides free menstrual products to incarcerated individuals. Washington, D.C. and municipalities such as Brookline, Mass. require menstrual products to be provided in government-owned public buildings.

Advertisement

But legislation such as Jawando’s that would apply to most public facilities, including businesses, is less common.

The country of Scotland made international headlines for a 2022 decision to make menstrual products free for everyone.

Jawando said the legislation was inspired by one of his summer interns, who brought the idea to him in August and helped the councilmember’s team with developing the draft bill.

Advertisement

The bill has already received support and endorsements from the Maryland Association of Family Physicians, Greater DC Diaper Bank, Period Movement and Montgomery County Black Collective.

Jawando said the Greater DC Diaper Bank distributes donations of free menstrual products, and he believes this would be a good resource for businesses unable to shoulder the cost of providing the products.

However, the legislation does not propose designated county funds or grants to help businesses purchase products.

Advertisement

Councilmember Kristin Mink (D-Dist. 5) spoke in support of her colleague’s bill Tuesday.

“Like soap and toilet paper. menstrual products are just a basic hygiene necessity, not a luxury,” Mink said.

A public hearing on the legislation will be held Dec. 5. No vote is scheduled on the bill yet, but if passed, it would go into effect six months after being signed into law.

Advertisement