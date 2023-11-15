Earlier this month, U.S. Customs and Border Protection, or CBP, officers arrested two men at Washington Dulles International Airport who both had serious rape charges pending in Montgomery County. The men are Adam Aguilar Cruz, a 28-year-old El Salvadoran man and Frank Miguel Morillo a 25-year-old naturalized U.S. citizen from the Dominican Republic. Officials say Aguilar Cruz was illegally present in the U.S.

Aguilar Cruz was wanted by MCPD on felony strongarm and second-degree rape charges, third-degree sex offenses and second-degree sexual assault charges. He was attempting to flee to El Salvador on a late-night flight Nov. 2.

Morillo was wanted for felony first-degree rape and had been deported from Bogotá, Colombia. He arrived at Dulles airport escorted by Colombian immigration authorities, CBP officials said. [WJLA] Video of pro-Palestine protest in Rockville goes viral

Bethesda biofuel producer raises doubts to stay in business

Enviva Inc., a Bethesda-based biofuel producer that has been in operation for 19 years, has warned investors that it may not stay in business after suffering more than $85 million in losses in the third quarter and potentially greater losses in the fourth quarter. The biofuel producer manufactures wood pellets created from trees, shrubs and other wood biomass.

The steep losses can be attributed to the combination of rising costs and the falling prices for wood pellets. A year ago, demand for wood pellets had boosted due to the war in Ukraine cutting off European countries’ supply of wood pellets from Russia, Ukraine and Belarus. [Washington Business Journal]

Renewed climate risks in D.C. region

On Tuesday, the latest National Climate Assessment was released and shows that the D.C. region is at risk of extreme weather, flooding and sea level rise as the climate changes and temperatures rise. The assessment is congressionally mandated and the last one was released in 2018.

Within the assessment the D.C. region is split into two regions, the Northeast and Southeast, with Maryland included in the Northeast region. According to the assessment, in the Northeast precipitation has increased in all seasons and the region faces a heightened risk of flooding due to storm surges. [DCist]

