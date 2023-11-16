President Joe Biden nominated Nicole G. Berner, a Takoma Park attorney, as a judge to the United States Court of Appeals for the Fourth Circuit on Wednesday.

Rep. Jamie Raskin, who also lives in Takoma Park, congratulated her.

“She’ll be the first openly LGBTQ judge to serve on the 4th Circuit & will bring great civil rights & labor law expertise to the court. Superb choice,” Raskin posted.

Berner currently serves as general counsel to the Service Employees International Union, where she has been since 2006. She previously worked as a staff attorney for Planned Parenthood Federation of America for two years. [Montgomery Community Media]

MoCo Thanksgiving Parade looking for volunteers

The Montgomery County Thanksgiving Parade on Saturday is looking for volunteers ages 13 and up to march in the annual event. U.S. Customs and Border Protection arrest two men facing rape charges in MoCo

These volunteers will either lead the balloons down the parade route, dress up as elves and pilgrims if they are on the floats or wear reindeer and penguin costumes if they march in the parade.

Parade organizers also said they need help setting up the parade and breaking it down afterward.

The parade is from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. on Saturday, November 18. The parade starts at Ellsworth Drive and Fenton Street, proceeds south on Georgia Avenue and ends at Silver Spring Avenue.

Volunteers will be needed from 7:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. and should meet at the Silver Spring Civic Building. Anyone interested can sign up here. [FOX5]

6-year-old boy hit by FedEx truck in Silver Spring

A FedEx truck driver struck a 6-year-old boy in Silver Spring on Wednesday, and the boy was transported to the hospital with minor injuries, Montgomery County Police said.

Police said they responded to Manchester Road and Schuyler Road around 4:05 p.m. for the report of a pedestrian hit by a vehicle.

After striking the 6-year-old, the driver stopped, asked him if he was okay and left the scene. Moments later, the truck driver returned. [DC News Now]

Today’s weather:

Sunny with a high of 68 degrees.

