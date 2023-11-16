Each week, MoCo360 will select Shining Stars of the Week from Montgomery County public and private schools.

Here are the standouts from the week of Nov. 16:

Churchill running back David Avit continued his dominant late season stretch with another major impact in the Potomac school’s second round victory over the Gaithersburg Trojans on Nov. 10. Churchill senior David Avit stiff arms a Gaithersburg Trojan tackler on Nov. 10. Credit: George Calhoun

Avit, a senior, ran for 30 for 207 yards with a 6.9 yard per carry average and five touchdowns. The victory led to Churchill becoming the new No. 1 seed in the 2023 Maryland High School MPSSAA 4A tournament. Next up for Churchill is a clash with No. 8 seeded Bethesda-Chevy Chase at 6:30 p.m. on Friday.

Northwest senior Tony Berry did a little of everything to help the Germantown school snap Quince Orchard's 39-game winning streak in a 29-26 upset Friday.

Berry rushed for 27 yards, caught three passes for 75 yards, had 80 kick return yards, two punt return yards and threw a pass for nine yards to have a total of 184 all-purpose yards.

Varsity Boys Soccer

Senior Nick Weaver helped pace the Damascus Hornets in their 3-2 Nov. 11 victory against the North Harford Hawks in the semifinals of the Class 2A Soccer Playoff Brackets. Damascus Hornets senior Nick Weaver evades a defender. Credit: Damascus

Weaver scored a goal and an assist for a total of three points. Weaver took four shots, with two on goal for a .5 percentage.

Next up for the Hornets is the championship game against the Century Knights of Sykesville at 5 p.m. Nov. 16.

Varsity Girls Volleyball

Ema Djordjevic led the way for the Richard Montgomery Rockets in their 3-0 victory Tuesday against the Reservoir Gators of Fulton in the MPSSAA Maryland 4A state semifinals. Richard Montgomery Rockets’ Ema Djordjevic soars to attack. Credit: Richard Montgomery

Djordjevic, a junior, led the Rockville squad with 16 kills with a 5.3 average per set, a 57.1 kill percentage, 28 attacks, a .500 hit percentage, one block, seven digs, 15 assists, five serving points and a 90.9 serve percentage.

Next up for the Rockets is the championship game against the Leonardtown Raiders at 6:30 p.m. on Saturday.

