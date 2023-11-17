Credit: Courtesy Photo

Living lodge: For cozy evenings by the patio firepit, wrap yourself in the 54-inch-by-70-inch Wallace Lake sherpa fleece and flannel blanket. It’s machine washable and comes in four colors, including birch plaid red currant (pictured). $89.95 at REI, 910 Rose Ave. (Pike & Rose), North Bethesda, 301-770-1751, rei.com

Check It Out: A clean, modern take on traditional design, this organic plaid holiday pillow measures 23 inches square and comes in luminous red and spruce green. $39.95 (cover only), $65.95 (with insert) at Crate & Barrel, 4820 Massachusetts Ave. NW, Washington, D.C., 202-364-6100, crateandbarrel.com

Cute Cover-Up: Keep your holiday outfit clean and look good, too, with this Snowy Village plaid vintage-inspired apron. $39.95 at Sur La Table, 11874 Grand Park Ave. (Pike & Rose), North Bethesda, 301-230-1503, surlatable.com

Timeless Tartan: Mix and match tartan plates with solids or other prints for a festive tablescape. The Stewart tartan ceramic stoneware from Juliska is oven-, microwave- and dishwasher-safe. $42 each at Bloomingdale’s, 5300 Western Ave., Chevy Chase, 240-744-3700, bloomingdales.com

Keep It Clean: You can’t have too many dish towels, especially during the holidays. Refresh your stock with a happy plaid version that’s durable and stylish. Set of three for $24 at Tabletop, 6927 Laurel Ave., Takoma Park, 240-467-3982, tabletopdc.com

Seasonal Switch: Spread holiday cheer all over the house with a 100% cotton duvet in a classic Stewart tartan print for the bedroom. Choose from ivory, red or green. $169 to $199 at Pottery Barn, 4750 Bethesda Ave., Bethesda, 301-654-1598, potterybarn.com

This story appears in the November/December issue of Bethesda Magazine.