The Montgomery County Department of Planning, Division of Research and Strategic Projects, released a report showing the growth of Hispanics in the county over the past 40 years.

The publication highlights the growth of the population, its economy, level of education and other statistics supported by the Census Bureau and American Community Survey for the year 2021.

According to the report, the Hispanic population accounts for 20.1% of the county’s population in 2021, with 211,512 people, up from only 3.9% and 22,790 people in 1980. This nine-fold increase was the fastest growth of any ethnic group in the county from 1980 to 2021. Hispanics have been the largest group among people of color since 2010.

However, this group continues to face challenges such as being less likely to own their homes, having a higher housing cost burden, earning lower incomes, and having a higher percentage of the population living below the poverty line [Montgomery Community Media].

Join the thousands of Bethesda, Chevy Chase, and other participants nationwide who’ve raised millions of dollars for children in Montgomery County. Everyone can join this annual community tradition whether you want to participate in person or virtually! YMCA Bethesda-Chevy Chase and the Bethesda Chevy Chase Rotary are delighted to present the 41st Annual Turkey Chase Charity Race.

The Turkey Chase Charity Run originated in 1982 in partnership with the YMCA Bethesda Chevy Chase and Bethesda Chevy Chase Rotary. This year’s Turkey Chase Charity Run will benefit more youth and families in the county.

Train for the 10k. Join the new YMCA Running Club. Select the 10K training add-on during the registration process.

Join the new YMCA Running Club. Select the 10K training add-on during the registration process. Fundraising for children. Start a social media fundraiser encouraging your family and friends to follow your lead and support safe spaces. Top fundraisers in each category will get special recognition, photo opportunities and YMCA swag.

Start a social media fundraiser encouraging your family and friends to follow your lead and support safe spaces. Top fundraisers in each category will get special recognition, photo opportunities and YMCA swag. Become a sponsor. Show the community your company supports and children’s mental and physical health! Email Genette.Comfort@ymcadc.org for information on sponsorship opportunities.

Title Boxing Club in Rockville teams up with Suburban Hospital for breast cancer research, fundraising awareness

Suburban Hospital and Title Boxing Club joined forces to “Knock Out Breast Cancer” by hosting two boxing events and raising money for the hospital’s Patient Navigator Program.

Patient navigators help people with cancer by providing transportation, supplies, and education about diagnosis and treatment plans.

Dr. Pam Wright, medical director of the Suburban Hospital Breast Center, participated with patient navigators and former patients in the boxing event at the Title Boxing Club location in Rockville.

A second “Knock Out Breast Cancer” fund-raising event occurred at the Title Boxing Club in North Bethesda. [Patch]

