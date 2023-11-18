Division Chief Charles Bailey has been nominated as the next fire chief for the Montgomery County Fire and Rescue Services.

The division chief has been with the department for over 30 years, serving in multiple roles, including as the division chief of operations and as a member of the hazardous materials team, according to Public Information Officer Pete Piringer.

Bailey led the department’s efforts in response to COVID-19 in 2020. These efforts included the department helping to operate the first testing sites in the county and later.

“Charles is one of the smartest practitioners I have worked with,” said, Officer Earl Stoddard, Assistant Chief Administrative. “Chief Bailey’s understanding of the intersection between the fire service, public health, equity and innovation is impressive,” he stated.

County Executive Marc Elrich nominated Bailey. The Montgomery County Council will vote to confirm or deny the appointment in the the next few weeks, according to Piringer [Montgomery County Media]. Maryland Republicans pledge to ‘restore balance’ with public safety agenda

Loaded Handgun Recovered at Richard Montgomery High School; Student Apprehended

A loaded handgun was recovered by police today at Richard Montgomery High School (RMHS) in Rockville. RMHS Principal Alicia Deeny released the following community message:

“Dear Richard Montgomery High School Community, I share this message with a mix of concern and relief. Today, in collaboration with the Montgomery County Police Department (MCPD) and MCPS security, our school administration successfully intervened to confiscate a loaded handgun from one of our students. The initial alert from MCPD raised a potential threat, prompting swift coordination between the Rockville City Police Department (RCPD), school administration, and security.”

Through effective communication, coordination, and prompt action, we identified and apprehended the individual, safely recovered the weapon, and minimized disruption to our school day.

While this incident remains an active police investigation, our commitment to your safety remains a focus. Due to the ongoing nature of the inquiry, I’m unable to share specific details at this time; should we learn more information essential to share with our community, I will do so.

Our collaboration with law enforcement continues for the remainder of today, with police presence around our premises. The Bridge to Wellness team is available to support students and staff. To parents, students, and staff, your solidarity is deeply appreciated. We remain united as a school family, working alongside our community partners to address our safety concerns.

The Montgomery County Police Department is currently handling the investigation and we will provide an update when additional information becomes available [The MoCo Show].

Today’s weather:

Rain showers, with a high of 69 degrees

