Kaylee Hopkins,15, woke up early Saturday to be in Silver Spring, ready to march in the annual Montgomery County Thanksgiving Parade. A sophomore student from Blair High School in Silver Spring, she was excited to march in the event for which she had prepared for months every Saturday since May.

Kaylee Hopkins prepares to march at the annual Thanksgiving parade in Silver Spring. Photo credits: Isabella Rolz.

“I’m very thankful for this unique and once-in-a-lifetime opportunity, where people from different backgrounds that live in Montgomery County come together to celebrate diversity and community,” she said.

Hopkins wore a red and white suit, representing her school colors, and she was nervous to march for 20 minutes starting at 9 am. Along with ten other students from her school, they were all waiting to perform Neil Diamond’s “Sweet Caroline” to represent the sense of thankfulness of Montgomery County being a “united and strong community,” said Hopkins.

Saturday morning was sunny and cold. Hundreds of people were wearing winter jackets and enjoyed the parade drinking coffee or hot chocolate.

According to the Office of Montgomery County Councilmember Kristin Mink, the Thanksgiving parade is the only one in the DMV area that had the participation of approximately 10,000 people who watched over 100 participating groups.

This year, in addition to celebrating Thanksgiving, the event promoted cultural diversity and community involvement. For example, a truck that made the route decorated with flags of Latin American countries and a sign that said “Agradecidos por nuestra diversidad [grateful for our diversity.”

“It is a great event that brings the community together for a day of celebration,” said County Executive Marc Elrich (D).

Alejandra Vasquez, from Silver Spring, wore a typical costume of her native Jalisco, Mexico to walk during the parade.

Alejandra Vasquez and a friend, wearing traditional costumes from Mexico. Photo credits: Isabella Rolz.

“I feel proud to show these people the beauty of my culture,” she said. “Thanksgiving is also an opportunity to show and express diversity.”

The parade lasted from 10 a.m. to noon and included the participation of several elementary and high schools from MoCo, marching bands, drum lines, floats, dance troupes, beauty queens and fire trucks.

Amberlyn Kelleher, head of the Brownie Girl Scout group from Highland View Elementary School in Silver Spring, said she was delighted to participate with the group of girls, all eight and nine, in an event that remerged after the pandemic and is an annual tradition.

“We are very excited to celebrate racial diversity because we have girls from different socioeconomic and cultural backgrounds. My kids love to celebrate that,” she said.

The parade started at the intersection of Ellsworth Drive and Fenton Street, then moved south along Georgia Avenue, concluding at Silver Spring Avenue.