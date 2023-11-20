Montgomery County police said the theft happened at the 900 block of Rose Avenue store. According to police, the suspect entered the store and stole an undisclosed amount of merchandise before leaving.

Surveillance video captured the suspect, whom police described as a Black man who was around 6 feet tall and was wearing a black Nike baseball cap, black T-shirt with a red logo on the left chest, black sweatpants, and black and white sneakers.

Anyone with information about the theft or suspect should contact Crime Solvers of Montgomery County and click the “www.p3tips.com” link at the top of the page or call 1-866-411-8477.

Authorities are offering a reward of up to $10,000 for information leading to an arrest [Patch]. Maryland Republicans pledge to ‘restore balance’ with public safety agenda

New Mental Health Care Center Opens in White Oak

Compass Health Center provides services to youth and adults in areas such as trauma, OCD, school rejection, depression and substance use.

A ribbon-cutting opening was held at the center, located at 11941 Bournefield Way, near Adventist HealthCare White Oak Medical Center.

Recognizing Maryland’s need for greater access to mental health care, Compass Health Center will provide immediate and comprehensive services to both those in need and those previously denied access.

The health center aims to help reduce emergency room wait times in Maryland and provides mental health services within 24 hours of the first phone call.

Holy Cross Health President and CEO Dr. Norvell Coots said the center will “expand systems of care in Maryland and ease the burden on emergency rooms [Montgomery Community Media].

Got Allergies? Find out the pollen count in Montgomery County daily

Fall’s beauty also means trees and grass still shoot pollen, continuing with allergy season. Check out these tools to determine which pollen allergens are high in Maryland today.

Now you can check the daily allergy forecast as easily as the weather forecast.

The Allergy Alert tool from Pollen.com shows which pollen allergens are high in Montgomery County today.

The tool ranges from zero (little to no effects) up to 12 (significant discomfort with itchy and watery eyes, sneezing, and head congestion.)

Today’s weather:

Mostly clear with a high of 49 degrees.

In case you missed it:

Charles Bailey Nominated to be the Next Fire Chief

