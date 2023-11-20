This story, originally published at 3:28 p.m. on Nov. 20, 2023, was updated at 3:41 p.m. on Nov. 20, 2023 to add more information about the incident.

A man was rescued Sunday after falling 25 feet over a jersey wall on the edge of I-270 North near Clarksburg, said David Pazos, Montgomery County Fire Rescue public information officer.

That section of I-270 North is elevated dozens of feet off the ground. Man dies in third fatal single-vehicle collision in the last month

Around 2:30 a.m., MoCo Fire Rescue personnel responded to I-270 North prior to Route 121 for an injured person who fell over a jersey wall, Pazos said.

The man allegedly got out of his vehicle to get fresh air while he was stuck in traffic due to road closures when he fell, Maryland State Police told MoCo360.

The fire department’s technical rescue team used a rope system to bring the person from the ground back up to the highway, according to Pazos.

He was transported to Suburban Hospital for his injuries, which included a broken leg, according to Maryland State Police. MCFRS units along with technical rescue members used a mechanical rope system to bring the injured person back to N270 deck and transported as trauma to local hospital. @DavidPazos15 @mcfrsPIO https://t.co/C0FF9IFe0R — Pazos@mcfrsPIO (@DavidPazos15) November 19, 2023

This story will be updated as more information becomes available.

