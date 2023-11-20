This story, originally published at 10:47 a.m. on Nov. 20, 2023, was updated at 1:38 p.m. on Nov. 20, 2023 to add information about a third two-alarm fire on Monday.

Three two-alarm fires occurred Monday at an apartment at Arrive Silver Spring, a Germantown townhouse and a Mormon Church in Chevy Chase, Pete Piringer, Montgomery County Fire Rescue spokesperson, said on X, formerly Twitter.

Around 1 a.m., firefighters responded to a townhouse at the 11100 block of Cedarbluff Lane off Scenery Drive in Germantown, and there were flames visible upon arrival, Piringer said. Person rescued after 25-foot fall over I-270 barrier near Clarksburg

Three adults and a cat were displaced, and one of the occupants was transported to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, Piringer said.

A neighboring townhome was also damaged, and there were around 85 firefighters at the scene, Piringer said. (~1a) 11100blk Cedarbluff La. off Scenery Dr, Germantown, MOR TH, units arrived w/ ‘fire showing’, @mcfrs PE734, PE729, PE722, PE735, E732, T734, AT735, RS729, A734, BC705, BC703, T731, AT703, M729 & others responded pic.twitter.com/UYJbeKd5i6 Advertisement November 20, 2023

Around 7:30 a.m., Montgomery County firefighters responded to a fire on the third floor of the Arrive Silver Spring apartment building at 8750 Georgia Ave.

It was a small apartment fire that was extinguished with no injuries, according to Piringer.

Police also responded to the scene, taking someone into custody after a barricade situation, Piringer said.

Advertisement

In February, there was a major three-alarm fire at Arrive Silver Spring that killed one person, injured 20 and displaced hundreds of residents. Update – 8750 Georgia Ave., police on scene, barricade situation, small fire in apt, situation under control, person in police custody, fire extinguished, no injuries pic.twitter.com/prbAwC0VT2 — Pete Piringer (@mcfrsPIO) November 20, 2023

Around 12:25 p.m., Montgomery County firefighters, along with D.C. Fire and EMS personnel, responded to a blaze at The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints at 5460 Western Ave. in Chevy Chase, according to Piringer. One firefighter got injured, he said.

Advertisement

The roof collapsed and there is interior structural damage, Piringer said. The roof collapsed, and there is interior structural damage, Piringer said. A mayday was transmitted at 12:49 p.m. because firefighters were involved in a collapse, but they were quickly extricated and able to exit the building, according to radio communications. Update – Western Avenue, Mormon Church, /nd Alarm, @mcfrs T710, AT719, M701, MAU716, CT740, SA700, EMS702 & DCFD on scene pic.twitter.com/5If4sq4aWR — Pete Piringer (@mcfrsPIO) November 20, 2023

Councilmember Andrew Friedson (D-Dist. 1) said on social media that this is a “Very concerning situation. Thanks to @mcfrs for their response and efforts. I’ve been in touch with our public safety team. At the moment, it appears this will result in major property damage but hopefully no serious injuries. Praying for all those impacted.”

Advertisement

This story will be updated as more information becomes available.