A 16-year-old boy from Clarksburg was arrested and charged as an adult Monday with attempted murder after allegedly shooting into a residence in Germantown, Montgomery County Police said.

MoCo360 generally does not identify juveniles accused of crimes.

On Nov. 16, the teen shot into a residence in the 20700 block of Crystal Hill Circle, police allege. No one was injured, but the occupants of the home called the police to report the sound of a gunshot and bullet holes in their home, according to police. Suspect in custody after townhome fire near Little Seneca Creek

During their investigation, police said they identified the 16-year-old and discovered that he allegedly possessed a ghost gun (loaded Polymer80 privately manufactured firearm with an extended magazine) inside a Montgomery County public school, according to police. The weapon was found on Nov. 17, police said.

The teenager was charged with first-degree attempted murder, first-degree assault, possession of a loaded handgun and other weapons-related charges, police said. He was transported to the Montgomery County Central Processing Unit, and he is awaiting his bond hearing, according to police.