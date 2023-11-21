The Catholic Archdiocese of Washington is challenging a new Maryland state law that eliminated the statute of limitations for child sexual abuse survivors.

The Maryland Child Victims Act and went into effect Oct. 1 after passing the General Assembly earlier this year.

Previously, Maryland’s law allowed victims to take legal action until they turned 38 years old, after which immunity was extended to potential defendants through the statute of repose.

In court filings, attorneys for the Archdiocese argued that the protections provided by the statute of repose “by its very nature, cannot be retroactively ‘repealed’ and the legislature’s effort to do so was a clear violation of the due process” provided under the state’s constitution.

Major lane closures for I-495 improvement project

Construction on I-495 will lead to major lane closures in Montgomery County through the end of the year. The Maryland Department of Transportation State Highway Administration has started a project to maintain pavement with a goal of improving ride quality on the Capital Beltway. The work will take place between MD 191 Bradley Boulevard and east of Linden Lane and between east of Northwest Branch Anacostia River and US 29 Colesville Road.

The work will be performed from 9 p.m.-5 a.m., Sundays through Thursdays. The work is scheduled to be completed by the end of the year, weather permitting. At times, as many as three lanes will be closed in each direction for road workers’ safety,

Ken Ulman voted Maryland Democratic Party chair

Ken Ulman was overwhelmingly elected the new state Democratic chair Saturday morning with 160 raw votes. He will replace Yvette Lewis, who stepped down earlier this fall.

Ulman was previously Howard County executive and the Democratic nominee for lieutenant governor in 2014. He ran on a ticket with Charlene Dukes, the former president of Prince George’s County Community College, who was elected vice-chair.

Gov. Wes Moore (D) was among Democratic leaders who endorsed Ulman for the role.

