Council on American-Islamic Relations (CAIR) Maryland Director Zainab Chaudry has been temporarily suspended from the Maryland Commission on Hate Crimes Response and Prevention, according to a press release issued Tuesday afternoon by Maryland Attorney General Anthony Brown’s office.

“Attorney General Brown has determined that Ms. Chaudry’s social media posts risk disrupting the work and mission of the Commission, so he is announcing steps that he took today to ensure that the vital work and mission of the Commission can continue without interruption,” the press release said.

This is a developing story and will be updated.