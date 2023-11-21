A suspect is in custody after a fire Monday night at a townhouse in Germantown near Little Seneca Creek, according to Montgomery County Fire and Rescue spokesperson Pete Piringer.

Emergency personnel were dispatched around 8 p.m. to the 14400 block of Long Channel Circle, off Wisteria Drive, for a townhome fire, Piringer said.

Piringer said on X, formerly Twitter, at 8:28 p.m., that the fire in the second floor bedroom had been extinguished, and that there were no injuries reported.

Two adults and three children were displaced, and a suspect was transported to the county’s Central Processing Unit by Montgomery County Police, according to Piringer.

This story will be updated as more information becomes available.