Bethesda's Wildwood and Lone Oak neighborhoods are bounded by Interstate 270 on the east and north, Old Georgetown Road on the west and Interstate 495 on the south. Grosvenor Lane divides the two areas. The ZIP code is 20814.

Amenities

Easy access to so many major roadways, including Route 355, makes these neighborhoods convenient for commuting downtown or up I-270, and the Grosvenor-Strathmore Metro station is close by, too. The Wildwood Manor swimming pool is another attraction. Nestled in a wooded site, it has a competitive swim team and an active social calendar, and will undergo a full pool renovation in the coming year. Westfield Montgomery mall, with more than 120 stores, is just up the street, and The Ratner Museum is located on the corner of Lone Oak Drive and Old Georgetown Road and showcases local artist Phillip Ratner’s sculpture, painting, graphic arts and etched glass work. The children in the neighborhoods attend public schools at nearby Ashburton Elementary School, North Bethesda Middle School and Walter Johnson High School.

Vibe

The family-friendly suburban location has sidewalks for safe stroller and dog walking. Fleming Local Park has a playground, tennis and basketball courts, a ball field and a pavilion with picnic tables—and it’s on the Bethesda Trolley Trail, a hiker and biker path that connects Rockville to downtown Bethesda.

Housing Stock

The houses in Wildwood Manor are primarily midcentury brick ramblers and split-levels, with a newer enclave, Wildwood Estates, built on the north side of the neighborhood in the late 1990s. There is more new construction in Lone Oak, as many of the older Cape Cods and small colonials are being razed to make way for larger and modern farmhouse-style homes. Grosvenor Heights is a luxury townhome community built in the last decade.

Landmarks

The most popular spot in the neighborhoods is The Shops at Wildwood on Old Georgetown Road. It’s the upscale home to Balducci’s gourmet market, Sarah’s Handmade Ice Cream & Treats, several casual restaurants—such as Fish Taco and Flower Child—with outdoor seating, and boutiques including Red Orchard and Indigo Octopus, as well as banks, a barber shop, a dry cleaner and Starbucks, of course.

Coming Soon

The Mercury at Wildwood, a new mixed-use development adjacent to The Shops at Wildwood, will feature 60 apartments above retail, restaurants and parking. It is scheduled to be completed by the end of 2024.

