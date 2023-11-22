Dr. Youssef Obeid was on a business trip to Germany seven years ago when he decided to heed a friend’s suggestion to skip the Munich beerhouses and head an hour south of the city to dine at Restaurant Überfahrt in the Althoff Überfahrt hotel on Lake Tegernsee. It turned out to be life-altering advice for Obeid, a Rockville resident and prosthodontist with a practice in Chevy Chase; he had always been interested in food and wine, but this experience, which he shared with his girlfriend at the time, was on another level. It was his first visit to a place that had earned the highest accolade—three stars, designating “exceptional cuisine, worth a special journey”—from the French-based Michelin Guide, the dernier mot of food criticism among fine-dining aficionados.

Service staff greeted Obeid and his companion by name on arrival, proffering glasses of Champagne and welcoming them into the elegant dining room, a study in beige. Amuse-bouches before the nine-course, 249€ (around $273) tasting menu arrived at the table in the form of a 3-foot-tall pine tree from which pine cones and edible cubed and spheroid snacks dangled. A second offering, a cheese spread presented on a rock and decorated painstakingly with herbs and tiny greens to resemble moss, was like taking a walk in the forest. “I was like a kid in a candy store,” says Obeid, 53. “The staff saw my excitement, and the food kept coming, one amazing dish after the other, more than what we ordered. It was wintertime, and the smell of truffles throughout the dining room was intoxicating.”

The master sommelier gave a crash course in superlative German wines, along with vintages from Spain, Chile and Portugal. The chef at the time, Christian Jürgens, visited Obeid’s table and offered the couple a tour of his pristine kitchen. When Obeid mentioned after dinner that Slyrs, a Bavarian distiller, was coming out with its latest 12-year-old malt whisky, Jürgens produced a bottle he had recently procured, and poured freely.

Dr. Youssef Obeid in Copenhagen, Denmark, outside Noma, which often tops “best restaurants” lists Credit: Photo courtesy Youssef Obeid

“Überfahrt” means “crossing” in German, a passage from one place to another, a fitting metaphor for Obeid’s arrival in the fine-dining world, where he intends to stay. “After that experience, I was hooked,” he says. “When I returned to the States, I started planning my next trip.”

Since then, Obeid’s eating travels have taken him to, among other places, Portugal (for restaurants including Vila Joya, Casa de Chá da Boa Nova and Ocean); Denmark (Noma, Geranium); Spain (Akelarre, Azurmendi, Asador Etxebarri); France (Mirazur, La Chèvre d’Or, Le Saint-Martin); Slovenia (Hiša Franko) and Italy (La Leggenda di Frati, Enoteca Pinchiorri, Dario Cecchini, Osteria Francescana).

Some people spring for Terra Club tickets to the Nats, which may set them back about $500 a pop per game. Others take theater trips to New York, where orchestra seats on Broadway easily go for over $300 a seat. Obeid and other local foodies (a moniker they accept proudly) prefer their adventures edible, whether seeking out establishments with Michelin stars, finding the best Indonesian joint or hiring a chef to prepare a lavish meal in their Airbnb rental. “I used to go to cities for monuments,” Obeid says. “Now I focus on the dining.”

For these folks, food is the thing. They’re the people—we all know them, and some of us are them—who use restaurants as landmarks when giving directions (Where’s Rockville City Hall? About three blocks from Bob’s Shanghai.) or come to life when you mention a city they’ve eaten in (Philadelphia? Have you been to Kalaya? You’ve GOT to go there!).

Take Behrad Behbahani, 38. A scroll through the North Bethesda business analyst’s Instagram feed (@behradeats) is a culinary travelogue displaying visits to restaurants worldwide, among them La Cime, Ginza Ishizaki and Kashiwaya in Japan; Maito in Panama; Le Chique, Pujol, Máximo and Rosetta in Mexico; and Tadokoro in San Diego. After the multiweek European vacation Behrad and his wife, Zeeba Behbahani, took this summer, mouthwatering posts showed oysters on the half shell with pineapple and Nixta licor at Restaurant Dekxels (The Hague); a platter of smoked sausages with pickled pig knuckles at Wirtshaus Max und Moritz and Sichuan pigeon at Restaurant Tim Raue (Berlin); rabbit with garlic sauce at Café Imperial and brook trout with radishes at La Degustation Bohême (Prague); Alpine char with peaches at Steirereck (Vienna); octopus with cucumbers and mano at Essência Restaurant (Budapest); and delicate baklava at Hayvore (Istanbul). Behrad and Zeeba Behbahani dine at Mirador de Ulía in Spain’s Basque region Credit: Photo courtesy Behrad and Zeeba Behbahani

Behrad has long been interested in food. While growing up in Montgomery County (he’s a Thomas S. Wootton High School graduate), going out to eat was a rare but exciting occurrence. Rockville’s Timpano Italian Chophouse, which closed in 2017, was a favorite destination for veal parmigiana, but a visit to Café Atlantico in the District (also closed) was a turning point. “They made tableside guacamole, which wasn’t ubiquitous at the time,” he recalls. “As a teenager, I was amazed that this kind of service existed. It stuck in my head.” As Behrad entered the workforce in downtown D.C., he’d follow neighborhood blogs and consult Washingtonian magazine’s list of the top 100 restaurants and try new places, taking advantage of Restaurant Week to indulge in the pricier locations.

Behrad started dating Zeeba in 2012. Their first dining experience together was on Valentine's Day that year at The Bombay Club in Washington. Zeeba shares her husband's interest in restaurants, especially Asian establishments. (Bob's Shanghai 66, A & J Restaurant and Shanghai Taste in Rockville are among their favorites.) Together, they'd watch food-based shows and documentaries on television, such as Jiro Dreams of Sushi and Netflix's Chef's Table series. Anthony Bourdain's books and shows, especially No Reservations and Parts Unknown, were inspirations. Behrad's Instagram feed pays tribute to Bourdain with a quote from his 2000 breakout memoir, Kitchen Confidential: Adventures in the Culinary Underbelly: "Life without veal stock, pork fat, sausage, organ meat, demi-glace or even stinky cheese is a life not worth living."

A tatin of corn and foie gras at Disfrutar in Barcelona Credit: Photo courtesy Behrad and Zeeba Behbahani

The Behbahanis married in 2017 and honeymooned in Bilbao and San Sebastián in northern Spain’s Basque Country. Known for its pintxo (bite-size snack) culture and concentration of Michelin-starred restaurants, the area is a hub for gourmands. Behrad’s Instagram feed is filled with photos of multicourse meals at Mirador de Ulía, Mugaritz, Arzak and Nerua, the latter inside the Guggenheim Bilbao Museum. “Nerua was a standout experience because we booked the chef’s table, and it was just the two of us with the sous-chef and chef explaining the inspiration of each dish and how it related to the local scene,” Behrad explains. He recalls that the meal, which included such dishes as sea bass tartare with Iranian caviar, and lamb cheek and ear with cauliflower puree and sake, cost about 400€ ($438) for two, including a bottle of Txakoli wine. The couple returned to the Basque Country last year, dining at Elkano, Azurmendi and Asador Etxebarri. Nabbing tables at these exalted restaurants is a challenge, requiring planning up to a year in advance and being ready to act the moment the reservation slots are released online, though it may be to no avail. “Etxebarri was difficult. When we got the time slot, you had to wire them 200€ ($219) per person from the bank for them to confirm. There was no way to send it online,” Behrad says. “But it was just out of this world. The countryside was incredible. Green rolling hills with fog rolling in. We were there for six hours, but the time flew.”

Obeid also waxes poetic about Etxebarri. “If you want to eat food in its purest form cooked by fire, this chef, Victor Arguinzoniz, is the guy. All the flavor comes from the fire, how close the food is to the fire. Salt is the only condiment. And smokiness. He managed to grill caviar. Who does that? That was the place that I thought, This is what real cooking is all about. Real food cooked superbly in an amazingly great location worth traveling to.”

It’s not unusual for Jon and Melly Lahey, both of whom are originally from Indonesia, to put their 10-year-old daughter and 6-year-old son in the car and head to Philadelphia for a day of eating, leaving their Rockville home at 10 a.m. and returning late at night. “Everything’s about food for us,” Melly says, laughing. “Philly is the hub of Indonesian food, and we go there probably once a month for that. We love Hardena [in South Philly] and a to-go place called Sky Cafe, and one called Martabak Ok for dessert and snacks,” she says. Other haunts include Suraya Market, Restaurant & Garden in Fishtown for Middle Eastern fare, Kalaya for Southern Thai, Penang for Malaysian and, for pizza, Angelo’s Pizzeria. New York City is a frequent food destination for overnight trips. The Laheys are fans of Nyonya, a Malaysian restaurant in Chinatown, Sushi on Jones in the West Village (a four-seat outdoor chef’s choice tasting menu-only sushi restaurant with a 45-minute time limit) and, in Flushing, Nan Xiang Xiao Long Bao (for soup dumplings) and Joe’s Steam Rice Roll. “Then we may stop by the barbecue carts in Chinatown for grilled skewers at 11 or 12 [at night]. My dad and I used to do that in Jakarta,” Melly says.

Jon Lahey at Be Our Guest restaurant inside Walt Disney World’s Magic Kingdom Credit: Courtesy Jon and Melly Lahey

The Laheys—he’s 43, she’s 40—have lived in Montgomery County since 2006. Jon owns his own real estate company, and Melly is an agent there. When Jon was in college at the University of Maryland, Baltimore County, he fell into working as a mystery shopper in restaurants—he doesn’t remember how—and became hooked on dining out. He developed a taste for fine dining when a foodie friend with a per diem from her embassy job would take him on restaurant jaunts. One of the things that brought the Laheys together (they met in 2001 and married in 2008) was their mutual love for food. “We watch Instagram reels of influencers, such as @hyperfoodies and @nomtasticdc, and figure out the restaurants we want to try for our Saturday night date nights,” Jon says.

The Laheys are especially fond of Japanese food and will sometimes extend layovers in Japan just to eat on the way home from visiting family in Indonesia. On one trip, they made the mistake of meeting up with friends from the States who weren’t foodies and wouldn’t eat sushi because of the recent Fukushima nuclear accident. “I understand their fear, but who goes to Japan and doesn’t eat sushi? It was really annoying, and Jon is still bitter about it,” Melly says. “But we ended up enjoying great udon, dipping ramen and okonomiyaki [cabbage pancake] with them.”

“I was irked,” Jon confirms. “We did have sushi, just not with them.”

Boneless beef short rib Credit: Photo courtesy Jamie and John Parreco

The couple raves about Kame Omakase, a sushi restaurant in Las Vegas they visited in 2019 and 2022. Last year’s signature omakase ($500 per person) of sashimi, appetizers, sushi, premium hand rolls and other dishes included a cavalcade of high-end luxury ingredients, including live lobster and shrimp, toro (fatty tuna), Hokkaido uni (sea urchin), aka-yagara (prized red cornetfish, which have a long, narrow body and an equally long flutelike mouth), caviar, truffles, foie gras and A5 Japanese wagyu beef, the highest grade. They leave the kids with sitters when going out for lavish dinners and date nights. “I only take them to low-key places,” Melly explains. “They have expensive tastes. They already love toro and uni. We’d go broke if I took them out for that!”

When John and Jamie Parreco, Rockville residents since 2012, started dating in 2001, they wanted to do the normal dating thing—trying new restaurants—but there was a problem. “I was closed-minded about food,” Jamie says. “When I was growing up in Long Island, what my mom didn’t like, we didn’t eat. She didn’t like strawberries, so we didn’t eat them.” Jamie’s go-to dish in restaurants was penne alla vodka, until John called her out for always ordering it and induced her to try new things. On a trip to New Zealand in 2005, Jamie had an epiphany in an Indian restaurant. “I remember it like it was yesterday, sitting there thinking, We should do more of this. I finally woke up to this world of food,” she says, suddenly ruing a lifetime of eating “meatloaf on Mondays and Subway sandwiches.” A foodie was born.

In 2007, the couple, who had been dating long distance, bought a condo in Kensington. They were young (Jamie is 41; John is 40) and didn’t have a lot of money, but went to places like Food Wine & Co. (now closed), Olazzo and Persimmon. They’d try more expensive restaurants in D.C. during Restaurant Week. As their careers and salaries grew, so did their food budget, which allowed them to try places such as Pineapple & Pearls, Rose’s Luxury, Tail Up Goat and The Dabney, all in Washington. Their first tasting menu experience was at Komi (now closed) in September 2012, celebrating Jamie’s 30th birthday. That dinner inspired an idea for the upcoming Valentine’s Day.

Credit: Photo courtesy Jamie and John Parreco

Rather than sitting in a packed restaurant with an expensive prix fixe menu, Jamie hired professional chef Danny Boylen II and his Takoma Park-based company, Cogito Ergo Sauté, to cater dinner for 10 in her home just before Valentine’s Day. “I Googled different chefs and liked his vibe. He’s super easy to work with and likes to impress but not act like a know-it-all chef.” Boylen has catered this now-annual event, which has grown to 12 guests, around Valentine’s Day every year since, sending guests home with a lasagna to enjoy on the actual holiday.

Jamie took the personal chef idea on the road. She and John travel for work frequently (she’s a meeting planner for a D.C.-based medical association; he’s in acquisitions) and make an effort to wind up in the same place at the same time, extending work trips into vacations.

In March, to celebrate John’s 40th birthday, they rented an Airbnb in Sonoma, California, with other friends and, through the recommendation of the Airbnb host, hired chef Linda McCulloch and her company, Cuisine by Lela, to prepare dinner for 12.

“You get to enjoy the people you’re traveling with and the house you rented,” Jamie explains. “You don’t have to worry about Ubers and drinking, and it’s great to come back from [wine] tastings and have there be someone cooking in the kitchen.” The menu included three bites (ahi poke; brown sugar bacon and mini grilled cheese; and caramelized onion galette); an amuse-bouche (Dungeness crabcake); a wedge salad; a sea bass and short ribs duo; and a doughnut strawberry shortcake. The five-course meal cost $150 per person for food, plus tax, gratuity and $200 for a server. A wine pairing would have been $75 per person had they not brought in wine from wineries they had just visited. Jamie also hired a chef for a girls trip to Puerto Rico in January, and for a trip she took with John to Costa Rica in April. (When they travel, the Parrecos typically leave their two children, ages 2½ and 14 months, with a nanny and sitters.)

All of these foodies also enjoy partaking in the DMV’s food scene. Several have been to The Inn at Little Washington, chef Patrick O’Connell’s 3-star Michelin restaurant in Washington, Virginia. Other names that pop up are Sushi Nakazawa, the 2-star Michelin restaurant Jônt, and 1-star Xiquet, all in Washington, D.C., and plenty of Montgomery County restaurants, among them Chadol Korean BBQ, Spanish Diner, Silk Road Choyhona, Yekta and Kenaki Sushi. But when it comes right down to it for these pleasure seekers, there’s no place like not home.

“If you were to tell me that there is a spot open tomorrow at Noma [in Denmark] or Etxebarri [in Spain] and there’s a plane leaving at 7,” Obeid says, “I would gladly go there, have dinner and come back the next night.”

