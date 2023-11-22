Each week, MoCo360 will select Shining Stars of the Week from Montgomery County public and private schools.

Here are the standouts from the week of Nov. 22:

Churchill running back David Avit remains a dominant force in the Maryland High School MPSSAA 4A playoffs.

On Nov. 17, the senior rushed 28 times for 201 yards for a 7.2 average and four touchdowns in the Bulldogs' 27-13 victory against the Bethesda-Chevy Chase Barons.

Avit looks to keep the No. 1 seeded Churchill on their quest for the championship Friday as they play the Broadneck Bruins of Annapolis at 6:30 p.m. in the semifinals.

Blake Bengals running back Jeremiah Seaton helped lead his team to a 16-6 playoff victory against Ijamsville’s Urbana Hawks in the Maryland High School MPSSAA 4A/3A playoffs.

Seaton, a junior, carried 19 times for 108 yards for a 5.7 average and a touchdown. Additionally, Seaton caught one pass for 17 yards.

Seaton looks to help pace the Silver Spring squad as they meet Waldorf’s North Point Eagles at 2 p.m. on Friday.

