A Potomac man, charged with driving under the influence, crashed into a Maryland State Police vehicle on I-270 in Bethesda, injuring a trooper Tuesday night, Maryland State Police said in a press release.

Around 11 p.m., troopers from the Maryland State Police Rockville Barrack responded to I-270 North at Tuckerman Lane for flooding in the area, according to police.

On Tuesday, the National Weather Service for the Baltimore-Washington region was projecting 1.5 to 3 inches of rain until Wednesday morning. Two suspects arrested in November homicide in Montgomery Village

One of the troopers was sitting in his marked patrol vehicle with its emergency lights on, directing cars away from the flooding, when Collin Rono, 21, crashed his Hyundai into the back of the police car, police said.

The trooper was transported to Suburban Hospital for his injuries, and he has since been released, according to police.

State Police said that this crash is currently under investigation.

After being charged with driving under the influence, Rono was transported to the Montgomery County Detention Center where he awaits a meeting with a district court commissioner, police said.

Under Maryland law, a person with a blood alcohol concentration (BAC) of .08 or greater is considered to be under the influence of alcohol.

State Police urge people to drive responsibly as Thanksgiving approaches.

“Avoid aggressive, distracted, or impaired driving. If partaking in the holiday festivities, be sure to make a plan for a sober driver BEFORE heading out to your destination,” police said in the release.

Police said that community members can read more about the dangers of impaired driving on the Motor Vehicle Administration’s Highway Safety Office’s website.

The Highway Safety Office will be using a $20,000 grant to offer $20 rideshare credits to Marylanders to encourage them not to get behind the wheel when impaired from alcohol or drugs during the holiday season.

Beginning on Nov. 22 at 4 p.m., Maryland residents can log on to the Lyft app and use the code posted on this webpage to receive the credit. The current code is MAKEAPLAN23.

Also, Maryland State Police said they will be increasing patrols around and during Thanksgiving and “will focus on impaired, aggressive and distracted driving while conducting saturation patrols on roads with high DUI incidents.”

Montgomery County Police said in an email Wednesday that they will be increasing patrolling during this time as well.

“Members of the Montgomery County Police Alcohol Holiday Task Force will be devoting their full time and attention to detecting alcohol-related offenses this holiday season.”