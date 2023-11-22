In Montgomery County, there are approximately 900 individuals who are suffering homelessness, according to a report by the Metropolitan Washington Council of Governments (COG).

The Stepping Stones Shelter in Rockville opened its doors in 1982 with the mission to provide emergency shelter, food and case management services to families experiencing homelessness. In 2023, the property has a capacity for 25 beds to house up to six families with their own bedroom.

Stepping Stones began as a faith-based initiative in Gaithersburg and was the first shelter in Montgomery County for families experiencing homelessness, according to Stepping Stones executive director Stacey Gold.

Since 2022, Montgomery County's homeless population has almost doubled according to data from the Services to End and Prevent Homelessness (SEPH) program. There were approximately 581 homeless individuals last year. Now, the number is 894.

Gold said the rise in the county’s homeless numbers are inflation, post pandemic housing restrictions and the increase of food insecurity due to the reduction of SNAP benefits since March of 2023.

However, Gold notes “family conflict and domestic abuse are some of the most common causes of unhoused families in 2023.”

Amara, who declined to state her last name for fear for her safety, left her native Africa with money borrowed from family to come to the United States after years in a marriage where she suffered from domestic abuse.

With her four children, Amara was referred to Stepping Stone byMontgomery County’s Department of Human Services. Amara and her children have been residents of the shelter, which has provided them with a room, food and aided in enrolling her children in an elementary school.

“I come from an abusive marriage, so I had to run for my life and come here with my kids. This has been a hard and stressful situation for both me and my children,” she said. “My kids, who are 3, 5, 6 and 11 years old, need me more than ever. I feel safe here at the shelter.”

In the next few weeks, a case manager from the shelter is working on Amara’s situation to provide housing and help her find a job so she has a place to eat, sleep and care for her children.

“To reduce homelessness in Montgomery County, there must be social programs that help unhoused individuals connect with affordable housing, incentivize landlords to accept people from vulnerable backgrounds, and ensure a robust job market with meaningful employment opportunities for all,” added Gold.