Twinbrook Elementary School officials are investigating allegations that a 5-year-old pupil was sexually assaulted on the playground during recess. Leaders of the Rockville school met Friday and Monday with parents.

School officials and the child’s parent have said that Montgomery County police are also investigating. The department has not responded to requests for confirmation or comment from MoCo360.

A Nov. 15 post from a Twinbrook parent detailing the alleged assault has gone viral on the Nextdoor social media site. The post prompted concerns from parents about the school district's response to serious incidents.

The Nextdoor post that sparked the investigation was penned by a person self-described as a resident of the Sligo Woods neighborhood in Silver Spring. They wrote to neighbors that their daughter had been “sexually abused” on the playground at recess and expressed dissatisfaction and disappointment with the school’s immediate response to the alleged incident involving their daughter.

They alleged that the school was “seemingly trying to cover the situation up” and that the principal and the guidance counselor were not “taking the situation seriously” or following up with the family.

The original post did not include details about whether the alleged abuser was another student or the approximate date of the incident.

In response to the allegations, Twinbrook Elementary School Principal Matthew Devan and Assistant Principal DeAngela Hill issued a letter on Nov. 15 assuring the school community that the school team had initiated an investigation with the Montgomery County Police Department. The letter was written in Spanish and English.

“As difficult as matters such as these can be, please understand that student privacy, confidentiality and law prohibits sharing more details in this letter in order to protect the integrity of the investigation and ensure due process,” the letter stated.

“The safety of our students is our top priority and we are committed to maintaining an environment in which all students can learn and thrive. I want to assure you that allegations involving Twinbrook and our students that come to our attention will be investigated.”

MCPD did not respond to inquiries about the investigation on Tuesday evening or Wednesday morning.

School leaders wrote in the letter that at 10 a.m. Nov. 14, Twinbrook administrators were informed of an alleged incident in which one elementary student had allegedly prompted another elementary student to “engage in inappropriate contact” on school grounds.

The letter stated that Twinbrook administrators are also working with school counselors, the MCPS Office of School Support and Well-Being and other Montgomery County agencies to address the incident.

To share information on the incident, answer parent questions and engage with the community, Twinbrook hosted two parent meetings on Friday and Monday.

Kevin Sorrentino, a Twinbrook Elementary School parent and PTA member, said he attended both meetings and that a handful of MCPS central office officials, the Twinbrook principal, assistant principal, staff, school counselors and a school psychologist attended the meetings as well.

Sorrentino told MoCo360 that when he initially saw the Nextdoor post the details were “very scary” but he did not feel his experience with Twinbrook staff was reflected in the post. He currently has a fifth grader at Twinbrook; his older child who attends Wheaton High School also attended the school.

Although information regarding the investigation and details of the alleged assault could not be shared, due to legal and privacy reasons, Sorrentino noted that school officials shared information about the timeline of MCPS’ response.

Sorrentino said that the response from the school and MCPS was “lacking” and wished they had been more specific in explaining to the school community the actions they took or did not take.

“They need to do a better job,” he said. “Montgomery County Public Schools, I really do think needs to do a better job of communicating what they are doing. Specifically with specific specificity. When they say we followed our procedures and had determined that there was no immediate threat. What exactly does that mean?”

“I kind of know what it means because I’ve been interacting with the school system for some amount of time. … But most people don’t know what it means, and most people are too busy to understand what that even means,” he continued. “And then there are certain parents across the system, who [are] immigrants or they haven’t been in the United States for that long and English isn’t their first language and there’s a communication breakdown with them that’s even more lacking.”

Sorrentino said a parent at the meeting asked about the use of cameras in the school. According to Sorrentino, school officials said that the school had plans prior to the incident to install more cameras. He said learning that more cameras were coming to the school was “enlightening.”

MoCo360 attempted to contact the poster via Nextdoor but did not receive a response as of Wednesday afternoon.

Devan and Hill did not immediately respond to requests for comment and inquiries about the allegation of a cover-up of the incident or about the installation of new cameras on Wednesday morning.

Asked about the incident, MCPS spokesman Chris Cram provided the letter and wrote, “This matter remains under investigation.”

According to the post, the parents have pulled their daughter from the school and obtained a lawyer. They also stated that the family has an open investigation with police, a special victims’ unit and a local hospital. The post also alleges that there may be another victim of alleged abuse at the school.

