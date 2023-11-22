Two suspects were arrested and charged Tuesday for the fatal shooting of Alan Garnica, 22, of Gaithersburg in Montgomery Village on Nov. 10, Montgomery County Police said.

Kenes Yair Guevara, 19, and Osman Antonio Maldonado, 20, were both charged with first-degree murder.

Around 12:26 p.m. on Nov. 10, Police said they were dispatched to the 18400 block of Lost Knife Circle for the sound of shots fired. The area is filled with a large apartment complex with multiple buildings. Potomac driver struck Maryland State Trooper on I-270 in Bethesda, police say

Police said that Garnica was shot and pronounced dead at the scene, and an 18-year-old victim was shot and transported to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Guevara and Maldonado are being held at the Montgomery County Central Processing Unit where they are awaiting bond hearings. Their attorney information is not currently available in digital court records.

According to DataMontgomery, this is the 25th homicide in 2023. There were 22 homicides in 2022.

Earlier this year, there was a non-fatal shooting at the 18200 block of Lost Knife Circle on June 27.