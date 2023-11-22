Vegetable Garden, a vegan Chinese restaurant in Silver Spring, announced on its website and on a sign on the door that it permanently closed on Nov. 16.

The restaurant, located at 3830 International Drive in Leisure World Plaza, billed itself as “one of the area’s best meatless retreats,” on its website. The eatery serves vegan meat dishes such as beef, chicken and duck, along with Asian cuisine classics such as noodles, rice and sushi.

The establishment was nominated as one of the choices for “Best Restaurant for Vegetarian Dishes” in 2020 for Best of Bethesda. Two suspects arrested in November homicide in Montgomery Village

In a sign taped to its door, the restaurant owners addressed their “esteemed patrons, friends, and supporters.”

“For 30 wonderful years, Vegetable Garden Vegetarian & Vegan Cuisine has been the beacon of plant-based dining, and your unwavering support has fueled our passion for serving delicious, wholesome, and sustainable meals,” the letter said.

The restaurant moved to its Silver Spring locale in 2012 after 19 years in Rockville at 11618 Rockville Pike.

Advertisement

The restaurant owners said that they “believe it’s time to bring this chapter to a close, so we can explore new horizons and challenges.”

In the letter, the owners thanked their loyal customers and dedicated staff for the restaurant’s successes over the years.

The letter also read that even though the restaurant will not be providing vegetarian and vegan food, people should still continue their “journey towards a more sustainable and plant-based lifestyle.”

Advertisement

“Support local, environmentally conscious restaurants and businesses that share our vision for a greener and healthier world,” the restaurant owners said.