Edgar Fleming, a 17-month-old Manchester Terrier from Silver Spring has his sights set on winning Best in Show at the 2023 National Dog Show. Edgar weighs 11 pounds and will be competing in the Toy Group. He can sprint 23 miles per hour and has over a dozen American Kennel Club titles.

Watch the very good boy strut his stuff at the show from noon to 2 p.m. EST on Thanksgiving Day. The show will air on NBC and live streamed on Peacock, NBCSports.com and the NBC Sports app.

“In terms of the Kennel Club and the National Dog Show, this is definitely a first entry and definitely one of our most competitive ones. We’re going to give it a shot!” said Kevin Fleming, Edgar’s owner. [NBC4] Federal appeals court finds Maryland handgun qualification law unconstitutional

Retiring Montgomery Parks director reminisces on 38-year career

When Mike Riley began working at the Montgomery County parks department in 1985, he was an entry-level engineer who had never designed a park or playground. At the end of the year, Riley will be retiring after 38 years at Montgomery Parks – the only place he has ever worked. On Nov. 16, the department announced that it had selected Miti Figueredo as its new director.

During his tenure, Riley built and designed parks, fields, playgrounds and trails across the county. The last park he worked on was Hillandale park, which recently underwent a $7 million renovation with a new playground, soccer field and gender-neutral bathrooms. Before the upgrade, Riley said the community had named the park’s old wooden playground “splinter playground.” [The Washington Post]

MoCo Board of Elections votes on new social media policy

After a unanimous vote, the Montgomery County Board of Elections has decided it will stop following others on its Facebook and X social media accounts, according to a statement on Monday. Per WTOP, board members were worried that a like or follow from the Board’s social media accounts could be perceived as favoring a candidate, cause or group.

“As a non-partisan organization, the Board must ensure that all candidates, political parties and voters are treated fairly and that no candidate or supporter or opponent of a ballot question receives or is perceived to receive preferential treatment,” said the Board of Elections President David Naimon.

As of Tuesday night, the Board of Elections’ X and Facebook accounts were following 2,125 and 506 accounts, respectively. [WTOP]

Today’s weather:

Partly cloudy with a low of 46 degrees and a high of 58 degrees.

In case you missed it…

Maryland CAIR director suspended from state hate crimes commission

16-year-old boy charged with attempted murder for Germantown shooting

On Thanksgiving week, a renewed push in Md. to require the sale of cage-free eggs

