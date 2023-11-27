“Sometimes you’re the bear, sometimes the bear gets you,” a Winston Churchill Bulldogs coach said in passing, with only a minute remaining on the scoreboard.

Unfortunately for the Potomac school, they were playing the bears—or the Broadneck Bruins, to be more precise, as the Bulldogs bid for the 4A state championship ended on their home field, 31-7.

Things would get going early for the Annapolis-based Bruins as the surprise onside kick for the Bulldogs landed in the arms of sophomore wide receiver Carson Pierce, who returned the ball 29-yards to get the Bruins in plus territory. From there, a 44-yard field goal by senior Chris Coleman put the Bruins on top for the early 3-0 lead. Churchill Bulldogs captains (from left) Gabriel Diamond (8), Jackson Rood (72), Vasi Hallas (10) and Diezel Duckett (0) meet at center field for the coin toss on Nov. 24. Credit: George Calhoun

The rest of the first quarter was a defensive stalemate. The first big mistake for the Bulldogs occurred as junior quarterback Vasi Hallas’ third pass of the night was intercepted.

Two plays later, the Bruins capitalized with a rushing touchdown, making it 10-0 with eight minutes left in the first half.

They’d find another touchdown late to go up by three scores on the Bulldogs at halftime, 17-0. The stunned crowd at Danver Field shocked to see the No. 1 team in the bracket be incapable of breaking through. Senior running back David Avit seemed just a shoestring tackle away from breaking loose on numerous runs, something he’d done all season on his 2,200-yard season.

“I just feel like I didn’t come out and show my best self tonight,” Avit said. “Out of 13 games, I guess this was the one I fell short.”

"I just feel like I didn't come out and show my best self tonight," Avit said. "Out of 13 games, I guess this was the one I fell short."

Avit had been the leader of the Bulldogs all season, scoring 29 touchdowns on the ground and averaging 8.3 yards per carry. Against the Bruins on Friday, Avit finished with 218 yards on 33 carries and a touchdown. But the Bruins defense kept him from the long touchdown runs he's housed all season and bottled him up on need-to-have-them third downs.

The down and distance wasn’t always in their favor, meaning Hallas needed to step up. The junior quarterback couldn’t find the accuracy, finishing 3-for-12 for 12 yards and an interception.

“Their defense kind of does that,” Bulldogs Head Coach Joe Rydzewski said. “You’ll hit them for eight or nine, maybe even 10 or 11 [yards]. But then, the next play they’re going to send more people than they did and get us in the backfield. They’re a well-coached, very good football team.”

And while Hallas struggled, Bruins junior quarterback C.J. Watkins didn’t going 9-of-13 for 49 yards and a passing touchdown to go along with nine carries for 78 yards and two touchdowns rushing.

“Their quarterback ended up playing really well,” Rydzewski said. “We probably weren’t as prepared for that as we should have been. But that kids a good runner.”

The opening of the second half looked to be the opportunity for Churchill to get back on the board as they received the kickoff. But a costly fumble by Avit put the Bruins in red zone territory, though it appeared Avit was down by contact first. However, officials ruled it a fumble and Avit took responsibility.

“I 100-percent fumbled,” said a visibly upset Avit. “It was just a mental lapse. So just. . . man.”

A play later, though, the Churchill defense got the ball back.

For the third consecutive play, possession changed on a fumble as the Bulldogs lost the ball yet again, with the Bruins coming away with the ball in even better field position than the first time they recovered.

Not two minutes into the third quarter, the Bruins took an insurmountable 24-0 lead. Five minutes later, the Bruins scored their final touchdown of the night, 31-0. Churchill Bulldogs seniors Diezel Duckett (0) and Kris Paul (3) combine for a tackle on Broadneck Bruins junior Ian Mauldin on Nov. 24. Credit: George Calhoun

The turnovers and the field position for the Bruins seemed to always make it easy for them to score. Senior linebacker Diezel Duckett said that felt the difference in this one.

“Nothing really caught us off guard,” Duckett said. “We were ready to play. They just had good field position all game and that’s really what killed us.”

Duckett mentioned the field position multiple times. Consistently, the Bruins were getting the ball in short-field situations and spreading the defense out to keep them from their strength in numbers approach.

“The way their offense is run we couldn’t really gang-tackle,” Duckett said. “They had the upper hand on us tonight. Field position, all that. It is what it is.”

Three of the team’s top leaders and playmakers, senior linebacker Kris Paul, Duckett and Avit have played their last snaps as Churchill Bulldogs.

“A college commitment might be coming soon,” Avit said. “But I’m definitely going to reflect on this loss. But I got to keep working. Keep grinding.”

The Bulldogs ended their regular season 11-2 and made it to the state semifinals as the No. 1 seed.

“I’m just so proud of these kids,” Rydzewski said. “We’re upset. They’re upset because they wanted to get there next week. But I’m just so proud of these kids.”