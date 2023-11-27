Want to keep that fresh pine scent of your dazzling Christmas tree from turning into a smoking fire hazard? Montgomery County Fire and Rescue Service Spokesperson Pete Piringer posted tips on X on Saturday for keeping your tree safe and a video that shows what happens if you do not. Holiday Safety should start w/ fresh cut tree (available at several local @mcvfra fire stations) Take a few simple safety precautions To ensure a Fire Safe Home For The Holidays! https://t.co/CF98GVIOkh or else the end result may be – SEE @NIST_Fire Video https://t.co/SEJ3VqBbXV pic.twitter.com/F9b7y6Rlrf — Pete Piringer (@mcfrsPIO) November 25, 2023

MCFRS advises consumers to only use Underwriters’ Lab (UL) listed string lights and cords when decorating, to inspect and discard lights if they’re damaged, not overload extension cords and never run an electrical cord under a carpet. Christmas tree lights should also be turned off when departing the home or going to bed. Montgomery Village shooting prompts several schools to shelter in place

Residents are also urged to never leave burning candles unattended, ensure they are out of reach of children and pets, and to never put lit candles on or near a Christmas tree.

When buying a tree, MCFRS encourages consumers to ensure a tree is fresh by testing that needles are green and hard to break, and that the trunk is sticky with sap. If not, the tree may be dried out and a fire hazard. All trees should be kept away from heat sources. The volunteer departments selling trees include:



Bethesda Chevy-Chase Rescue Squad (open now)

5020 Battery Lane, Bethesda, 20814

Open weekends from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. and weekdays from 4 to 8 p.m.

Cabin John Park Volunteer Fire Department (open now)

Station 10, 8001 River Road, Bethesda, 20817

Open weekends from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. and weekdays from 6 to 9 p.m.

Takoma Park Volunteer Fire Department (opening Dec. 2)

Takoma Park/Silver Spring Co-op Parking Lot in Takoma Junction, 201 Ethan Allen Ave., Takoma Park, 20912

Open Mondays-Thursdays 3 to 9 p.m., Fridays 3 to 10 p.m., Saturdays 9 a.m. to 10 p.m. and Sundays 9 a.m. to 9 p.m.

Wheaton Volunteer Rescue Squad (open now)

2400 Arcola Ave., Silver Spring, 20902

Open Mondays-Thursdays 6 to 9 p.m., Fridays 3:30 to 9 p.m., Saturdays 10 a.m. to 9 p.m., Sundays 10 a.m. to 9 p.m.

