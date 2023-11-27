This story, originally published at 1:40 p.m. on Nov. 27, 2023, was updated at 2 p.m. to add that the shelter-in-place has been lifted.

2:00 p.m.

The shelter-in-place has been lifted for all four MCPS schools, police said. UPDATE: The shelter-in-place has been lifted for all four MCPS schools. #MCPNews #MCPD pic.twitter.com/FDvf2UZo31 — Montgomery County Department of Police (@mcpnews) November 27, 2023

1:40 p.m.

Several schools, including Montgomery Village Middle School and Watkins Mill, Stedwick and Whetstone elementary schools in the Gaithersburg and Montgomery Village area, are sheltering in place Monday after a shooting, Montgomery County Police said on social media. UPDATE: The shelter-in-place has been lifted for all four MCPS schools. #MCPNews #MCPD pic.twitter.com/FDvf2UZo31 — Montgomery County Department of Police (@mcpnews) November 27, 2023

Around 11:43 a.m., Montgomery County Police responded to a shooting at the 20400 of Lock Knife Circle, according to radio dispatch.

Police said they found the victim who was shot. The victim was transported to Suburban Hospital, according to police radio.

Montgomery County Police Homicide Detective Eric Glass asked to speak with the patrol unit who helped transport the victim to the hospital, according to radio transmissions.

Over the radio, police said that the suspect is a Hispanic male wearing a green jacket and black backpack.

Officers are searching around the sports fields and wooded area outside Watkins Mill Elementary School in Montgomery Village, and they do not currently know the suspect’s location, according to radio communications.

This is a developing story and will be updated as more information becomes available.