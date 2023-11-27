After a months-long delay, The Heights food hall will finally open in Chevy Chase on Dec. 11, Common Plate Hospitality managing partner Chad Sparrow told WTOP.

“We’re super excited. As long and painful as the construction process has been … we’re to the finish line, and we can finally see the light, and we’re really excited that, I think, it’s still all going to pay off even after all the struggles that we went through in construction. It’s going to be a really exciting project,” said Sparrow.

The over 10,000 square foot food hall will feature restaurants and food stalls representing a variety of cultures. A speakeasy, The Turncoat, will open in 2024.

[WTOP]

Wheaton house fire displaces 15 people

A Thanksgiving night fire at a house in Wheaton displaced 15 people, and residents say one person who lived there set the fire on purpose.

The fire broke out around 10 p.m., just a few hours after Montgomery County police say they responded to dispute between a husband and couple that may have involved a knife.

Advertisement

One person is being detained as a person of interest in the fire, according to Montgomery County Fire and Rescue spokesperson Pete Piringer.

[NBC 4]

Mason’s Famous Lobster Rolls coming to Rio Lakefront

A popular seafood chain is coming to Gaithersburg sometime in 2024.

Advertisement

Mason’s Famous Lobster Rolls will be opening in Locally Crafted’s current location in Rio Lakefront. Construction hasn’t started, but Locally Crafted has plans to relocate to a new location within Rio Lakefront in spring 2024.

The menu will include lobster rolls, lobster and shrimp salads, lobster BLT, lobster grilled cheese, lobster mac and cheese, potato salad, lobster bisque and clam chowder.

[The MoCo Show]

Advertisement

Today’s weather

Partly cloudy with a 30% chance of rain and a high of 48 degrees

In case you missed it…

Stepping Stones Shelter in Rockville addresses MoCo homelessness issue

Twinbrook Elementary officials investigate alleged sexual assault of 5-year-old at school

Advertisement

MoCo360 High School Sports Shining Stars of the Week: Nov. 22