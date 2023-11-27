No matter which town, city or burb you call your home, we have a way to celebrate the holiday season with your neighbors in your community that won’t have you traveling over the river and through the woods.

On Dec. 1 from 6 to 9 p.m., guests to Poolesville’s Whalen Commons (19701 Fisher Ave.) can visit Santa Claus at his workshop, meet Frosty and Rudolph and hear Mrs. Claus read “’Twas the Night Before Christmas.”

There will also be an ice skating rink, wood sculpture demos, musical and dance performances and a moon bounce. The Poolesville Area Chamber of Commerce will host local artisan shops, as well as sponsor gingerbread cookie decorating at the Poolesville Museum. Food truck vendors will also be on hand.

Santa will arrive at 6:30 p.m., and the tree lighting will happen at 6:45 p.m. Really feeling the community spirit? Volunteers can sign up to help here.

Rockville Town Square (36 Maryland Ave.) will hold its annual tree lighting event from 6 to 8:30 p.m. on Dec. 1. In addition to food, drinks and selfies with Santa Claus, revelers can ice skate, make crafts and win giveaways. Montgomery Village shooting prompts several schools to shelter in place

This year’s charity partnership is with Comfort Cases, a Rockville-based non-profit that provides backpacks filled with essential items for children entering foster care. Comfort Cases will have a tent accepting donations of new stuffed animals.

Advertisement

Live music performances will feature King Teddy and local high school students. Admission is free.

The Bethesda Urban Partnership will hold a celebration from 1 to 4 p.m. on Dec. 2 at the corner of Norfolk and St. Elmo avenues. The event will feature an ice sculpting presentation at 1 p.m., with choral and dance performances from local school groups and a visit from Santa Claus at 2 p.m.

Attendees are encouraged to bring a new toy to donate for Toys for Tots. There will be holiday treats and children’s crafts, along with food and beverages sold by Good Ducking Burger and The Red Bandana Bakery.

Advertisement

On Dec. 3 from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m., Cabin John Village (11325 Seven Locks Road, Potomac) will hold a party with hot chocolate, live music, games and crafts for children.

Milk Lady Markets, a MoCo-based community farmers market, will host a special holiday bazaar from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Attendees are encouraged to bring a new, unwrapped toy for the Montgomery Housing Partnership’s holiday toy drive.

Gaithersburg Mayor Jud Ashman will light the Kentlands tree and menorah to kick-off the holiday season from 6 to 7:30 p.m. on Dec. 6. The free family-friendly festivities include a hot chocolate bar, holiday-themed concert, ornament making and Santa Claus arriving on a fire truck.

Advertisement

The event will take place between Market Streets East and West and is donor-supported by the Kentlands Community Foundation. The rain date is Dec. 8.

Rio Lakefront (9841 Washingtonian Blvd., Gaithersburg) will host an evening of holiday merriment from 4 to 7 p.m. on Dec. 9 that will include a DJ and music, strolling entertainment, photo ops and holiday goodies. A fireworks show will begin above the lake at 6:45 p.m. The playground and some of the lake path will close prior to the display.