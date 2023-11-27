Thomas S. Wootton High School was evacuated for less than an hour Monday morning after a bomb threat was reported, Montgomery County Police said on social media. UPDATE: Wootton High School has been cleared and students will be returning to the building. pic.twitter.com/mDMWygSXOH — Montgomery County Department of Police (@mcpnews) November 27, 2023

At 8:37 a.m., county police posted on X, formerly Twitter, that the Rockville school was being evacuated due to the report of a bomb threat and that officers were investigating whether it was valid. MCPS school board, McKnight and 6 staff members sued by America First Legal group, 2 county residents

At 9:08 a.m., police posted that after searching the building, they determined the building was safe and that students were going back inside.

This is the latest school to face a bomb threat as the county has been riddled with them this year.

In October, a 15-year-old was charged with making a bomb threat against Paint Branch High School in Burtonsville, and a 12-year-old was found responsible for several bomb threats at Silver Spring schools including Montgomery Blair High School, Oak View Elementary School and Silver Spring International School, according to police.

However, the 12-year-old was not charged with a crime. In Maryland, children younger than 13 can only be charged with offenses that are considered crimes of violence, which include murder, rape, first-degree assault, carjacking and abduction.