Five student-athletes from The Academy of Holy Cross in Kensington revealed where they will continuing their academic and athletic careers.
Mae Zaremba will be continuing her lacrosse career at the University of Pennsylvania.
Soccer standout Meredith Dunsmore committed to The Catholic University of America in Washington, D.C.
Swimming star Mary Mongelli is heading to St. Michael’s College in Vermont.
Two volleyball stars integral in the team’s Washington Catholic Athletic Conference championship victory, Jaylyn Simon and Emmi Sellman, announced their next destination.
Sellman will be joining Ohio State University while Simon committed to Iona University in New York.
Athletic directors and coaches, MoCo360 wants to hear about your school’s seniors’ college commitments. Send along their name, college/university commitment and photo to Jeffrey.lyles@moco360.media