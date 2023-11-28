The Montgomery County Council on Tuesday approved an increase in funding for security grants for nonprofits and religious institutions that may be susceptible to hate crimes in wake of the Israel-Hamas war.

The council voted unanimously to add $311,700 to bolster the existing program, the Office of Emergency Management and Homeland Security Nonprofit Security Grant Program. The funds are coming from undesignated reserves in the county’s budget. The grants allow organizations to pay for security guards, cameras and other safety measures.

Councilmember Kate Stewart (D-Dist. 4), who is also the government operations committee chair, said that the supplemental funds will allow the county to provide emergency funding to 73 organizations that have been identified by the county as needing accelerated funding due to the concern about increasing acts of hate and violence.



"As we have seen across the country and unfortunately in our own communities, there has been a sharp rise in the volume and frequency of threats against the Jewish, Muslim and Arab communities since Oct. 7," Stewart said.

The supplemental appropriation came after County Executive Marc Elrich (D) asked the council last month to approve an additional $100,000 for the program. Elrich announced an expedited $100,000 available to nonprofits and religious institutions on Oct. 13.

Council Vice President Andrew Friedson (D-Dist. 1) proposed adding an additional $211,700 to Elrich’s proposal on Nov. 9, which was recommended at a joint meeting of the Government Operations and Fiscal Policy and Public Safety committee.

“Will this solve all of the issues? No. But is this an important step in the right direction? Absolutely,” Friedson said.

Friedson pointed to several recent hate crimes across the country in wake of the war–three Palestinian students who were shot in Vermont, a six-year-old Muslim boy in Illinois who was fatally stabbed 26 times, and a Jewish man who was killed while attending a pro-Israel rally in California.

Within days of the Hamas attack, Montgomery County Police increased patrols around Jewish and Muslim gathering places and houses of worship. Antisemitic graffiti has been reported at Montgomery County Public Schools buildings and a Gaithersburg apartment building. Pro-Palestinian protesters reported offensive language and speech being used by pro-Israel protesters at a rally in Rockville, where at least one person was recorded on video calling Palestinians “animals,” “barbarians” and “murderers.”

“People are in fear. They are deeply concerned about their safety when they go to school, when they go to their place of worship,” Friedson said. “We’ve seen just horrific things happening around the country that we want to make sure don’t happen here.”

Friedson noted that the grants are not limited to houses of worship, but to any organization associated with a marginalized group that may be at increased risk.

The program started shortly after the Tree of Life Synagogue shooting in Pittsburgh in 2018, when county leaders met to discuss ways to address and prevent targeted hate incidents.

“It is unfortunate that we need this at this level. But it’s fortunate that we’re a county that prioritizes this and seriously funds these organizations,” said councilmember Will Jawando (D-At-large).