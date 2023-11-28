Jacob Cowan, 17, of Bethesda, was tying up his white ballet shoes before he started the three-hour rehearsal at the Maryland Youth Ballet in Silver Spring on a rainy November Friday afternoon. He had a lot to prepare for–Cowan will be single-handedly portraying the leading male roles in “The Nutcracker” starting Dec. 15 at the Robert E. Parilla Performing Arts Center in Rockville.

“Doing the principal roles comes as an achievement and is fulfilling,” Cowan said. “A lot of stress comes with it because it comes with a lot of responsibility, but it is also really rewarding.”

The next oldest male dancers are 13-year-olds who are still at level one or beginners, compared to Cowan, who is on the upper level and has been dancing for approximately 12 years. Cowan recalled attending a Maryland Youth Ballet performance as a child and admiring the company’s three-year-old male ballet artists.

According to the National Dance Education Organization, 3.5 million children in the U.S. study dance and only approximately 10% are boys.

“We have seen our boys often drop out of ballet, especially during the pandemic when we were giving classes over Zoom,” said Deidre Byrne, the artistic director and principal at Maryland Youth Ballet. “But we have always had a problem with having a shortage of male ballet dancers and that’s why Jacob is so special for us.”

The Maryland Youth Ballet performance features 120 young dancers and tells the story of Clara, a girl who receives a Christmas gift–a Nutcracker shaped like a soldier doll. With a score by Russian composer Pyotr Ilyich Tchaikovsky, Clara is transported into a magical world where toys come to life and the Nutcracker becomes Prince Charming.

Cowan will dance the Sugar Plum Fairy scene with Sikelia Pasquina, 16, of Bethesda.

Jacob Cowan and Sikelia Pasquina practice at the Maryland Youth Ballet in Silver Spring. Credit: Isabella Rolz.

“Working with Jacob is amazing. He is pretty much my sibling,” Pasquina said. “We come seven days a week, and on weekends we rehearse from 11 a.m. until 5:30 p.m. I love coming here and dancing with him. We are great friends.”

Byrne, who has worked with Jacob over the past year, added: “I get little teary eyes watching him perform with Sugar Plum Fairy because I have been able to see him grow and how much he appreciates this form of art.”

The Nutcracker will be held at the Robert E. Parilla Performing Arts Center in Montgomery College, Rockville, from Dec. 15 to Dec. 17 and Dec. 21 through Dec. 23. Online tickets can be purchased here and start at $34 for adults. Tickets can also be purchased at the door, starting at $38.