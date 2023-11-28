The city of Rockville received the highest ranking possible – a score of 100 – for a municipality in the Human Rights Campaign Municipal Equality Index. The scorecard from the LGBTQ+ advocacy organization grades municipalities on how their government works towards LGBTQ+ equality.

Rockville received perfect scores in the categories of non-discrimination laws, municipal employment, law enforcement and leadership. It lost points for not having an LGBTQ+ position in the mayor’s office, but earned bonus points for youth protection policies.

[The MoCo Show] Rockville receives $25,000 grant for arts-driven pedestrian safety mural

Winter Lights accepting clothing donations for discount

The City of Gaithersburg is offering discounts to the annual Winter Lights Festival in exchange for children’s hats, gloves and scarves.

Donations can earn visitors a $5 dollar discount on tickets, which are normally $15 per vehicle on Monday-Thursday and $25 on weekends.

Gaithersburg’s Winter Lights Festival is one of many holiday events in the county.

[Montgomery Community Media]

Wheaton customers say goodbye to the owner of their favorite deli

Filippo Leo is retiring as the owner of Filippo’s Italian Specialties, a popular Wheaton deli.

Customers celebrated Leo’s retirement at the deli on Friday. The deli has been around since 1955, and was called Marchone’s until 2014. Sicily native Leo took over ownership of the deli in 2012 after working there for over three decades.

Leo sold Filippo’s, which will remain open, to the parents of longtime customer and friend Shelly Scanzaroli.

[WTOP]

Today’s weather

Windy with a high of 36 degrees

In case you missed it…

Winter wonderlands galore in every corner of MoCo

Fire department offers tips for keeping Christmas trees from becoming hazards

