Folashade Epebinu, a senior at Seneca Valley High School in Germantown, will be spending the day at the Montgomery County Council on Tuesday to experience a day in the life of a county council member and learn about local government. Epebinu won the “Councilmember for a Day” student contest with a video essay that highlighted the need for affordable childcare in the county.

In Epebinu’s video essay, she described a “disheartening” moment at school when she noticed that another student had to leave class to take care of their younger siblings. She too has been in that position to help her parents offset the costs of daycare, she said.

“Daycare is essential for so many working parents and guardians in Montgomery County, but it can be extremely difficult,” Epebinu said in her video essay. “Especially with the rising costs of housing, where parents and guardians need to pay for food, clothes, bills, transportation, and rent or mortgage, on top of paying for daycare. That can sometimes be $1,600 or more.”

Epebinu highlighted one effort the county can expand to improve access to affordable childcare – preschool centers that are placed in high schools where there is an Early Child Development program. The program is offered at 20 out of 27 MCPS high schools, including Seneca Valley.

For parents, the program allows for a lower-cost preschool. For students interested in a career in childcare or education, the program provides training in the field of early childhood development, according to MCPS.

Epebinu highlighted ways the County Council can address the issue:

Working with daycares in the county and creating new programs to expand enrollment

Expand outreach and communication to families about affordable daycare programs

Partner with workplaces to provide employees with a form of cost relief for childcare

The Councilmember for a Day contest was started by former Councilmember Craig Rice (Dist. 2) in 2015 to engage the county’s youth. The contest is an opportunity for middle and high school students to create a video discussing a public policy issue they are passionate about and what local government can do to help. Epebinu sat in between Councilmembers Will Jawando (D-At-Large) and Sidney Katz (D-Dist. 3) during a work session about the Fairland and Briggs Chaney Master Plan. Credit: Ginny Bixby

On Monday, Councilmember Will Jawando (D-At-Large) announced Epebinu as the contest winner. The press release said that Jawando, who is chair of the Education and Culture Committee, was excited to continue Rice’s tradition and learn what issues are important to county youth and the solutions they offer.

“I was impressed with Ms. Epebinu’s video as well as her academic background,” Jawando said in the press release. “Young people are aware of the issues impacting their friends, family, and neighbors and we need to make sure their voices are part of developing solutions that meet the needs of today and beyond.”

When Epebinu isn’t in high school she is studying at Montgomery College as a dually-enrolled general engineering student, she said in the video. According to the release, she serves as the Secretary of the Maryland Youth Advisory Council, is a student leader and advocate and has served on education committees that advise Montgomery County Public Schools.

On Tuesday, Epebinu sat with council members on the dais, participate in the council’s discussions and observe how the local government functions. She will also be honored with a proclamation, a luncheon and a $100 gift card.

“Expensive daycare costs are an issue families all over the nation and in Montgomery County are facing. But everybody in Montgomery County and on the County Council has the opportunity to make an impact and support initiatives to decrease daycare costs and support families in coming years if you take action now,” Epebinu said to councilmembers at the end of the video essay.

