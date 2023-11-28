More information on the nonprofits featured in this story can be found in our 2023 Guide to Giving.

Brandon Vreeland, 31, has been a grower at Red Wiggler for nine years. Credit: Photo by Lisa Helfert

Brandon Vreeland

Red Wiggler Community Farm

On a warm and breezy morning in late August, a dozen workers gather under a shade tree at Red Wiggler Community Farm. “Today’s big thing is carrots. We’re all going to be orange by the end of the morning,” jokes Melissa McLearen, farm manager of the 12-acre organic operation

in Germantown.

Brandon Vreeland, 31, is among those being given an assignment at the meeting. To get to work that day, he left his home in Gaithersburg at 7:30 a.m. to catch a ride on MetroAccess, the public transportation service for people with disabilities.

The farm employs about 15 adults with developmental disabilities who work alongside volunteers and staff to grow about 40 different crops of vegetables each season. Half of the produce is distributed to low-income residents in Montgomery County; the other half is sold as community-supported agriculture (CSA) shares.

In 1996, Woody Woodroof dreamed up this idea after working at group homes with people with disabilities. “I noticed the need for meaningful paid work that was inclusive and not isolated,” says Woodroof, founder and executive director of Red Wiggler, who started the farm in Comus and moved it to its current location in Ovid Hazen Wells Recreational Park in Germantown in 2005.

Vreeland has been a grower at Red Wiggler for nine years—first as a volunteer and then on payroll in 2016, working 12 hours a week. Because of a genetic disorder that affects his physical and intellectual abilities, his energy is limited. After graduating from Quince Orchard High School, he tried a variety of jobs in retail but thrived at Red Wiggler, says his mother, Katy Vreeland.

“He really likes getting outside,” she says. “He is someone who needs to be busy.”

Weather conditions can make things grueling, she adds, but Brandon has learned to adapt to working in the heat and rain.

His favorite job? “Mowing,” says Vreeland, who also likes helping with irrigation and harvesting. “I love it,” he says of working at Red Wiggler during its growing season from April through Thanksgiving.

Vreeland lives with his parents, and every Wednesday he enjoys showing off a bag of vegetables that he brings home. “It’s very fulfilling for people to work with the earth, to see the product that comes when you put the hard work in,” says Katy, who says the best part of working at the farm is the staff’s continued acceptance of Vreeland. “They are constantly trying to get him to grow. They want him to progress, but they never do it in a way that makes him feel like he’s failing.”

Red Wiggler has become a leader of sorts, as Woodroof is helping build a network of 200 “care farms” across the county. “The future for us,” he says, “is to help others do what we’re doing—be successful, grow the workforce, be connected and create community amongst these unique farms.”

Shaelyn Edwards Eck, 19, worked alongside theater professionals. Credit: Photo by Lisa Helfert

Shaelyn Edwards Eck

Round House Theater

For Bethesda’s Shaelyn Edwards Eck, the Round House Theatre’s Teen Performance Company was a chance to learn from professionals about how to work behind the scenes and on stage—plus bond with students from across the county who share a passion for the arts.

The 2022 graduate of Bethesda-Chevy Chase High School was part of the company from their freshman through their senior years. At first, they gravitated to set design, but then became interested in script writing and acting.

“I learned so much about theater in those four years that I would not have been able to learn in a traditional school theater program,” says Edwards Eck, 19. “I just loved doing theater at a level where I could really express my creativity and engage in theater in a more hands-on way.”

Each year, about 25 teens are selected by audition to participate in the company. Instead of teachers running the production, Round House puts teens in charge of shows that are specifically commissioned for young audiences.

In the fall, they attend master classes on everything from sound design to acting. “The whole company gets to hear a little bit about all of the artistic areas that contribute to getting a show to the stage from people who are actually working and doing it all the time,” says Danisha Crosby, director of education at Round House, located in Bethesda.

The schedule intensifies in the winter as students gather several times a week and—with the mentorship of professionals—produce a show. “You’re respected as a team, but also as a performer and an artist at the same level as adults. The guidance is there, but it’s not overbearing,” Edwards Eck says.

During the early days of the COVID-19 pandemic, the company moved performances online and developed new media skills. Edwards Eck says the teens became very close working long hours together, and it was a unique opportunity to meet students from other schools, including some who were home-schooled.

Some go on to pursue a theater career, but many, like Edwards Eck (who took a gap year after graduation and began attending Le Cordon Bleu, a culinary arts institute in Paris, this fall), say the experience taught them skills such as team building and collaboration that will be useful no matter what they do.

The teen company is one of many programs at Round House that Ed Zakreski, managing director, says are intentional about reflecting diverse populations that make up Montgomery County and the D.C. metro area. The theater also makes tickets available for students age 13 through college at no cost in its “Free Play” initiative.

“The mission of Round House is to be a theater for everyone,” Zakreski says. “It permeates through everything we do.”

Anupam Ghosh, 30, got an education with help from CollegeTracks, an organization featured in the Guide to Giving. Credit: Photo by Lisa Helfert

Anupam Ghosh

CollegeTracks

Anupam Ghosh says he was always interested in computers and knew he wanted to go to college. His mom was adamant about him going, too, but having only attended school in India, she didn’t know exactly how to help.

At Bethesda-Chevy Chase High School, Ghosh met with staff from CollegeTracks, a nonprofit organization that helps students get into and through college. With guidance from its staff and volunteers, Ghosh was able to complete his financial aid forms, get free waivers for college admissions tests, connect with scholarships and apply to several schools. Ultimately he was accepted to the University of Maryland and received a four-year scholarship that covered his tuition and expenses.

“CollegeTracks being there was vital to make sure I got into college—connecting all the dots with the forms and applications,” Ghosh says. Once at College Park, he says, the Silver Spring-based nonprofit continued to support him through the transition—which was more

difficult than he expected.

“I got super stressed out and scared. It was my first time away from home,” Ghosh says of his first few weeks as a freshman in 2011. He was on the verge of dropping out when he contacted CollegeTracks. A volunteer met with Ghosh at a B-CC football game and persuaded him to stick it out for the semester. Ghosh says the volunteer became like a second mom, providing comfort and easing his anxiety. A college success coach connected him with tutoring resources and encouraged him to meet with professors during office hours.

Four years later, in 2015, Ghosh completed his bachelor’s degree in computer science. Now 30, he’s a software engineer working for an education curriculum company. He was able to buy a house in Germantown, where he lives with his parents, younger brother and dog, Soldier, a tiger-striped pit bull mix.

Ghosh now serves on the CollegeTracks board and says he is eager to share his experience with other students and encourage them to persevere through any obstacles they may face.

Like Ghosh, most of CollegeTracks’ clients are from diverse backgrounds; 71% are first-generation college students, 60% are low-income, 95% are from an underrepresented racial or ethnic group, and 73% are from families who speak a language other than English, according to CEO Mecha Inman. CollegeTracks operates with a combination of volunteers and staff in five county high schools: B-CC, Paint Branch, Wheaton, Watkins Mill and Quince Orchard.

The organization has helped nearly 9,000 students since it started in 2003. Inman says enrollment in the program in 2022-23 was up 22% over 2021-22.

“CollegeTracks essentially puts rocket boosters on other people’s lives,” Ghosh says, “and they accelerate where they want to be.”

Hosanna Kabagema, 16, learned about moviemaking and much more. Credit: Photo by Lisa Helfert

Hosanna Kabagema

Docs in Progress

Last spring at Wheaton High School, Hosanna Kabagema heard about students meeting after school to make documentaries and thought it sounded like a fun chance to hang out with her friends. The experience was more than a good time, says the 16-year-old sophomore, because she also learned how to interview, edit film and appreciate the story of someone she otherwise would not have met.

That’s exactly the goal of Docs in Progress, a nonprofit organization in Silver Spring that provides training and support for budding filmmakers.

“Especially after the pandemic, there is a hunger for getting together in the classroom with others,” says organization co-founder Adele Schmidt. “People come with a purpose. It’s not just that they want to learn how to use a camera. They say, ‘I have a story. How do I do this?’ ”

Indeed, the organization’s tagline is: “Everybody has a story,” notes CEO Barbara Valentino.

Docs in Progress offers workshops and fellowships for artists to produce films. It also introduces young people to documentaries through educational programs such as Village Reels, in which high school students tell the stories of older residents.

For her Village Reels project, Hosanna and two other students were paired with Isabel Langsdorf, whose mother and grandmother were killed in Germany during the Holocaust. She was adopted as an infant and now lives in Kensington.

“I thought her story was unbelievable,” Hosanna recalls after reading Langsdorf’s biography, which was given to the students as background. “She kept on mentioning [in the interview] how she was a very lucky person. And I thought, Wow, she was a true survivor.”

Going into the interview, Hosanna says she expected Langsdorf to be grim because of everything that had happened to her. Instead, she found her to be warm, greeting the teens with cranberry scones and apple juice. Hosanna says she was grateful to Langsdorf for opening her home and allowing them to share her story. “She was full of life and wisdom,” Hosanna says, impressed by all the languages Langsdorf could speak and the elaborate art in her home.

Docs in Progress held a community premiere for the Village Reels students, their sources and families in June (the shorts also appear on Docs in Progress’ YouTube channel). Watching her completed short film and others made by students, Hosanna says she felt a sense of connection and appreciation for the life experiences that could provide lessons for her.

“When you see regular people grocery shopping or taking a walk in your neighborhood,” she says, “you have no idea what was going on in their past or beyond the surface.”

Sonia Climaco, 42, lived her dream of becoming an artisan entrepreneur. Credit: Photo by Lisa Helfert

Sonia Climaco

Impact Silver Spring

Sonia Climaco says Impact Silver Spring gave her a chance to learn new skills and make new connections at just the right time.

The Aspen Hill mother of two, who had felt isolated during the early days of the pandemic, was excited to hear about free craft and business classes the nonprofit organization was offering through its Community Trade Academy.

“My dream was always to become an entrepreneur as an artisan,” says Climaco, 42, via an interpreter. “Thanks to Impact, it gave me the push to start my own business.”

Climaco, who came to Maryland 17 years ago from El Salvador, learned to make a variety of items, including earrings, bracelets and keychains, and how to sell them at area fairs. The money she earns supplements her husband’s income and allows her to buy extra things for their family.

“It has helped me leave my comfort zone and develop myself—and I’ve been able to meet other people,” says Climaco, who also teaches crochet classes to others

at Impact.

Since 1999, Impact Silver Spring has been providing programs and services to empower parents, leaders and workers in the area. Carmen Hernandez, senior network builder at the organization, came up with the idea for the academy after listening to residents—many of whom were homemakers and artisans in their home countries— express a desire to develop their talents and find connections in the community.

The academy began in January 2023, and Hernandez helped write curricula for the 10-week classes on skills including entrepreneurship, piñata making, cooking for the food service industry, jewelry making and sewing. About 100 community members have participated in the training courses so far, and demand is accelerating, Hernandez says.

Climaco had met Hernandez in a civic leadership training class years earlier at Impact and says her invitation to join the academy was welcome. She has taken classes in entrepreneurship, sewing, jewelry making and pinata making.

“Carmen appeared again like an angel,” Climaco says. “It had been very frustrating to be closed in [during the lockdown phase of the pandemic] and having to do everything at home. Carmen arrived at the right time.”

Climaco hopes to expand her business, Sonia’s Craft Design, eventually opening her own store with a workshop. She says it’s unusual to find an organization that offers training at no cost, and she has recommended Impact classes to others.

Climaco’s daughters, ages 5 and 12, have picked up crochet hooks and made some bracelets of their own—and enjoy when they notice someone with their mother’s creations. Adds Climaco: “They are happy. …They say, ‘Look, Mom, that person is wearing your earrings!’ ”

This story appears in the November/December issue of Bethesda Magazine.