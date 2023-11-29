NBC4’s reporter Tommy McFly is hosting Chevy Chase Lake’s second-annual Christmas tree lighting event on Thursday. The free Jingle Jubilee Holiday Celebration begins at 5:30 p.m. and runs until 8:30 p.m. at 8525 Chevy Chase Lake Terrace.

"Last year, the celebration was well attended, and we anticipate even more people will come out to experience the magic of the holidays with us this year," said Juliana Thomas, regional vice president at The Bozzuto Group, a property management company sponsoring the event.

Chevy Chase Lake is also partnering with A Wider Circle, a Silver Spring-based nonprofit that helps children and adults in need, to host a toy collection for children during the holiday season with the goal of collecting 5,000 new toys. Toys can be dropped off in The Barret Lobby at 8525 Chevy Chase Lake Terrace.

“Last year, over 100 toys were donated to A Wider Circle, our charity partner,” Thomas said. “This year, we hope even more people decide to participate in spreading the holiday cheer with their donation of a toy.”

Toy suggestions are listed on an Amazon wish list, though any donation of a new toy for children between ages 2 to 17 will be accepted.

Additionally, attendees can watch a performance from the Rock Creek Dance Academy, a Polar Bear Express train ride and take pictures with Santa Claus.

