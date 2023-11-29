A man died on Tuesday after he collided with a parked car in Silver Spring, and law enforcement found him with gunshot wounds, Montgomery County Police said.

Police said they were dispatched around 9:40 p.m. to the 3600 block of Spruell Drive for a single-car collision. At the scene, they located a sedan that struck a parked vehicle.

Neighbors pulled the victim out of his car and attempted CPR, police said. Fire Rescue personnel arrived at the scene and saw that the victim had apparent gunshot wounds, according to police.

Police said that the man was pronounced dead at the scene and was transported to the state’s Office of the Chief Medical Examiner for an autopsy, police said.

This is an active and ongoing investigation, and more information, including the victim’s identity, will be released when it’s available, according to police.

This is a developing story and will be updated as more information becomes available.

