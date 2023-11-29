From unique-flavored donuts to food made with local ingredients to Mediterranean dishes, Montgomery County is the new home of three new culinary experiences.

Donutchew opened Nov. 24 in the Dining Terrace food court at Westfield Montgomery Mall in Bethesda. The doughnuts are made with glutinous rice flour instead of enriched wheat flour.

According to their website, their texture is dense and chewy, and some even describe it as bouncy. The website describes the doughnuts as having the perfect level of sweetness and just the right consistency to make them completely addictive.

District Bistro at 11230 Grandview Ave. in Wheaton-Glenmont will hold its official grand opening on Dec 1. According to owner Pedro Matamoros, the restaurant will be an American concept focused on “seasonality and use of local ingredients when permitted.”

Menu items include beef tartare, steak frites, roasted duck and lamb Bolognese, and its bar focuses on classic cocktails like Martinis and Manhattans.

Steak and vegetables from The Grove. Photo credits: The Grove Restaurant.

The Grove is an exquisite fine dining experience at Cabin John Village shopping center at 7747 Tuckerman Lane, Potomac. Chef Jose Lopez-Picazo offers a modern, elevated Mediterranean dining experience that celebrates diverse flavors, traditions, and cultures.

According to its website, the restaurant is a culinary destination that transports guests to the enchanting shores of the Mediterranean.