A Potomac-based law firm Shulman Rogers, along with the owner of a Howard County apartment complex have been named in a class-action lawsuit that was filed in federal court last week. The suit accuses the law firm and property owner of illegally collecting rent from tenants at a property that had not been licensed since August 2021.

According to the complaint, the rental license was not renewed until June and the complex did not comply with Howard County law that requires landlords to acquire a rental housing license. The suit alleges that the law firm and property owners violated the Fair Debt Collection Practice Act and the Maryland Consumer Debt Collection Act. [The Daily Record]

Adoption fees at MoCo animal shelter waived until further notice

MoCo residents can adopt any animal from the Montgomery County Animal Services and Adoption Center (MCASAC) without fees until further notice. According to the MCASAC website, the shelter – located at 7315 Muncaster Mill Road in Derwood – is currently facing a “population crisis.” The center is also looking for large dog fosters. UPDATED: Stabbing at Springbrook High School, four students charged

At various periods since August, the county animal shelter has offered fee-less adoptions due to the shelter reaching “dangerous capacity.” Those looking to adopt a furry friend can check out pets that are available for adoption in person or online, and can fill out an online questionnaire or email documents to the shelter. [My MCM]

Photographer and Springbrook HS graduate and listed on Forbes ‘30 under 30’

Jacob Webster, 25, a self-taught photographer who attended Springbrook High School in Silver Spring was named to Forbes magazine’s 2024 ’30 under 30’ list in the Arts & Style category. Webster has photographed celebrities such as Doja Cat, Keke Palmer and Michael B. Jordan and has more 100,000 followers on Instagram.

As a sophomore in high school, another student wrote an article about how he turned his childhood hobby into a job for the student newspaper The Blueprint. “It’s important to pursue your [interests] because you never know what they will turn into or how much you will enjoy them until you start. There is something for everyone,” he said. [The MoCo Show]

Today’s weather:

Sunny with a low of 23 degrees and a high of 39 degrees.

