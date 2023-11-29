Democratic candidates seeking the U.S. Senate seat continued their push for support through a new ad, an endorsement in the city of Baltimore and a gathering with supporters in Florida.

Rep. David Trone (D-6th) released his ninth campaign ad Saturday, the same week the congressman received an official endorsement from the National Education Association.

The 60-second video entitled “Teachers” features public school educators, who only use their first names, summarized the need for more funding, counselors and other educational resources.

The teachers also noted other job titles they take on for students: cheerleader, counselor and mentor.

A narrator said Trone’s mother worked as a public school teacher and has always “been an advocate” for them. Now Trone, according to the video, receives support of the 75,000-member state teacher’s union that recommended the national association endorse his candidacy.

“It’s critical that we have someone in the Senate who has our back, that knows our struggles,” said Katherine, one of five public school teachers featured in the video. “I’m a pretty stiff grader. David would definitely get an A+.”

Earlier this month, the campaign released Trone’s eighth video called “Oh Beautiful.” It begins with children signing in harmony to “America the Beautiful,” but with a few different lyrics to highlight the ongoing battle against climate change. Man dies after colliding with parked car, police declare it a homicide

A few of the lyrics: “Oh beautiful, for smoke-filled skies, for heatwaves up in Maine. For mudslides down, from mountaintops above the flooded plains. From sea to rising seas.”

Alsobrooks endorsed by Scott

Meanwhile, Prince George’s County Executive Angela Alsobrooks traveled to Baltimore on Tuesday to celebrate an endorsement from Mayor Brandon Scott (D).

“As partners and counterparts leading two of the largest jurisdictions in Maryland through an unprecedented global pandemic, I saw first-hand the care that Angela has for all Marylanders and her commitment to delivering for them every single time,” Scott said. “I frequently brag that Baltimore has the best federal delegation in the country, and I know with Angela as our next U.S. Senator, we will continue that streak. My administration’s overarching goal is to overcome the decades of disinvestment in so many of our neighborhoods and communities. In order to realize that goal, we must have partners at the federal level who share those values and that commitment to every single Baltimorean.”

Alsobrooks also highlighted the officials’ close work during the pandemic and pledged to “continue a spirit of collaboration with colleagues at each level of government” if elected.

“I will work to ensure that all Marylanders have what I want for my own family; safe communities, access to a quality education, jobs and economic opportunities. We will go farther together,” she said in a statement.

Alsobrooks has received more than 100 endorsements in the quest to succeed longtime Sen. Ben Cardin (D), who announced in May he wouldn’t seek reelection in 2024.

Dominguez in Florida

Another Democratic candidate, Anne Arundel County businessman Juan Dominguez spent some of his time recently with supporters in South Florida, where he was visiting family for a “small dose of sunshine and palm trees.”

Dominguez said he joined with “many of our donors and friends for a private vision gathering” in Miami Beach.

On Sunday, the three candidates are expected to come together for a candidate’s forum hosted by the Latino Democrats of Prince George’s County. It will take place at Elizabeth Seton High School in Bladensburg. Maryland Matters reporter William J. Ford will be a moderator.

