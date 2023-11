Whether you are craving heirloom tomatoes or you just want to stroll and browse, farm-fresh produce is never far away. Here’s a sampling of the markets in our area.

Bethesda Central Farm Market

Open Sundays, 9:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. (January and February) and 9 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. (March through December). Bethesda Elementary School parking lot, 7600 Arlington Road, Bethesda, centralfarmmarkets.com/bethesda

Cabin John Market

Open Sundays, 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. (May 7 through Nov. 19, 2023). 11325 Seven Locks Road, Potomac, milkladymarkets.org/cabin-john-market.html

Casey Farmers Market

Open Thursdays, 11 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. (May through November) and select Thursdays December through April. Casey Community Center, 810 South Frederick Ave., Gaithersburg, gaithersburgmd.gov/recreation/farmers-markets

Derwood Farmers Market

Open Saturdays, 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. (April 15 through Sept. 2, 2023). Neighborhood Church, 16501 Redland Road, Rockville, milkladymarkets.org/derwood Charles Bailey slated to be Montgomery County’s first Black fire chief

FreshFarm Downtown Silver Spring Market

Open Saturdays, 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. (January through March); open Saturdays, 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. (April through December). Veterans Plaza, 1 Veterans Place, freshfarm.org/markets/downtown-silver-spring

Advertisement

Kensington Farmers Market

Open Saturdays, 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. (year-round). Kensington train station parking lot, 10417 Howard Ave., Kensington, explorekensington.com.farmers-market

Main Street Farmers and Artists Market

Open Saturdays, 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. (year-round). Kentlands Main Street Pavilion, 301 Main St., Gaithersburg, gaithersburgmd.gov/recreation.farmers-markets

Montgomery Farm Women’s Cooperative Market

Indoor market open Wednesdays, Fridays and Saturdays (except Christmas Day and New Years Day). Produce and flowers 7 a.m. to 3 p.m., most others 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. 7155 Wisconsin Ave., Bethesda, montgomeryfarmwomensco-op.com

Advertisement

Montgomery Village Farmers’ Market

Open Saturdays, 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. (June through October). Christ the Servant Lutheran Church parking lot, 9801 Centerway Road, Montgomery Village, mvfarmersmarket.com

Olney Farmers & Artists Market

Open Sundays, 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. (year-round). MedStar Montgomery Thrift Shop grounds, 2801 Olney Sandy Spring Road, Olney, olneyfarmersmarket.com

Pike Central Farm Market

Open Saturdays, 9 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. (April 29 through Dec. 16, 2023, closed Thanksgiving weekend). Parking lot next to Bark Social, 935 Prose St., North Bethesda, pike.centralfarmmarkets.com

Advertisement

Rockville Farmers Market

Open Saturdays, 9 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. (May 13 to Nov. 18, 2023). Jury parking lot, corner of Route 28 and Monroe Street, Rockville, rockvillemd.gov/farmers

Shady Grove Farmers Market

Open Wednesdays, 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. (May 17 to Oct. 25, 2023). NCI campus rear parkinglot, 9605 Medical Center Drive, Rockville, milkladymarkets.org/shady-grove-market.html