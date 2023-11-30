Montgomery County native, A.J. Woods, declared for the NFL Draft on Wednesday after finishing his fifth season as a corner at the University of Pittsburgh.
He was a two-player at Northwest High School in Germantown, where he helped them achieve a 9-3 record and get to the Maryland 4A regional finals.
In a statement posted to his Instagram, he thanked the University of Pittsburgh, his college football coaches and his family for his success.
“It has always been a lifelong dream of mine to play in the NFL,” Wood said. “[It’s] a dream that started the first time I stepped on the field at 7 years old,” Woods said. [The MoCo Show]
Narcan has been administered twice this school year in MCPS
Narcan has been used twice in Montgomery County Public Schools so far during this academic year, according to MCPS Medical Officer Dr. Patricia Kapunan.
The medication, which counteracts opioid overdoses, was used 18 times in the last school year, with no deaths reported.
450 Narcan doses were given to schools this academic year through the MCPS Overdose Response Program, Kapunan said
County Health Officer Dr. Kisha Davis said that there was a “dramatic” increase in opioid overdoses among youth ages 10-21 in the fiscal year 2023. [Montgomery Community Media]
New Tesla Cybertruck on display at Westfield Montgomery Mall
Tesla’s new Cybertruck will start being delivered to customers on Thursday, and it is currently on display at Westfield Montgomery Mall in Bethesda.
The truck resembles a futuristic tank with a massive windshield, huge tires, shatter-resistant glass and a stainless-steel exterior.
The Cybertruck is the company’s first new passenger vehicle since its “Model Y” launched in 2020. [WTOP]
Today’s weather:
Partly cloudy with a high of 53 degrees
