This story, originally published at 1:32 p.m. on Dec. 1, 2023, was updated at 4:07 p.m. on Dec. 1, 2023 to add that police determined the bomb threat was not valid.

The Idara-e-Jaferia Islamic Center, located at 3140 Spencerville Road in Burtonsville, was evacuated following a reported bomb threat, which police determined was not valid, Montgomery County Police said at 4:02 p.m.

The center received the bomb threat at 12:36 p.m., according to police radio communications. Man sentenced to 35 years for assault, shooting at Clyde’s Restaurant in Chevy Chase

According to its website, Idara-e-Jaferia in Maryland is “a non-profit, independent organization that culminated from years of dedication from a group of fellow Muslims who started working on the idea in 1990” and “was established as a Community service for residents of Maryland, Virginia, Washington D.C., and nearby other local communities.” UPDATE: The threat at Idara Jaferia Islamic Center has been determined not valid.#mcpnews — Montgomery County Department of Police (@mcpnews) December 1, 2023

