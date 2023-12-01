This story, originally published at 1:32 on Dec. 1, 2023, was updated at 1:48 p.m. on Dec. 1, 2023 to add the time that the Islamic Center received the threat.

The Idara-e-Jaferia Islamic Center, located at 3140 Spencerville Rd. in Burtonsville, was evacuated following a reported bomb threat, Montgomery County Police said Friday at 1:14 p.m.

Police said the Islamic Center received the bomb threat at 12:36 p.m., according to radio communications. High school students can apply to be ambassadors of county’s Vision Zero initiative

According to its website, Idara-e-Jaferia in Maryland is “a non-profit, independent organization that culminated from years of dedication from a group of fellow Muslims who started working on the idea in 1990” and “was established as a Community service for residents of Maryland, Virginia, Washington D.C., and nearby other local communities.”

Police said they will release more information when it’s available.

https://twitter.com/mcpnews/status/1730651503948386522

Advertisement

This is a developing story and will be updated as more information becomes available.