A Washington, D.C. man was sentenced to 35 years in prison Friday for pistol-whipping and shooting victims at the Clyde’s Restaurant in Chevy Chase last year, the Montgomery County State’s Attorney’s Office said.

On Nov. 14, 2022, after midnight, David Lee Brown III, 30, of Washington, D.C., was in a verbal and physical altercation with a woman who worked at Maggiano’s Little Italy in Washington, D.C., and was hanging out with her co-workers at Clyde’s that night, charging documents said.

A co-worker, who witnessed the fight, told police that the woman may have had a “thing” with Brown because he didn’t like that she was hanging out with her male coworkers outside of work, charging documents indicated. New video in case of Bethesda carjackers stymied by stick shift

During this fight, the woman’s coworkers repeatedly intervened and Brown slapped and shoved the woman, pistol-whipped one of her coworkers with a handgun and shot another coworker in the midsection, according to charging documents.

The shooting occurred outside, and the fight continued inside the restaurant, sending employees running for cover, the State’s Attorney’s Office said.

Brown and the woman got into the car and drove away after the fight, and as they left the scene, one of the coworkers recalled hearing Brown say “don’t tell on me” to the woman.

When police questioned the woman about the incident, she claimed that she didn’t know who shot her coworker and didn’t see what happened, but security camera footage showed that she was lying, according to charging documents.

On Sept. 20, Brown was convicted on charges of attempted voluntary manslaughter, first-degree assault, and use of a handgun, the State’s Attorney Office said.

On Friday, Montgomery County Circuit Court Judge John Maloney sentenced Brown to 55 years in prison (suspend all but 35 years to serve) and five years of supervised probation upon release, according to the State’s Attorney’s Office.

According to digital court records, Brown was represented by a public defender, and the Maryland Office of the Public Defender did not immediately respond to a request for comment on Friday.

“This was a violent act at [a] popular establishment that placed people in danger, including innocent bystanders,” State’s Attorney John McCarthy said in a statement after the conviction. “We thank Montgomery County Police for their work leading to the arrest and commend Assistant State’s Attorneys Mary Herdman and John Lalos for handling the prosecution of this defendant.”