Former Washington Wizard player, Bradley Beal, recently sold his Bethesda house at 8913 Holly Leaf Lane in Bethesda.

Beal, 30, put the house on the market after the three-time All-Star was traded from the Wizards to the Phoenix Suns.

According to Zillow, the 13,482-square-foot Bethesda estate was listed for approximately $10 million but sold for $9.1.

The mansion has nine bathrooms, six bedrooms, a four-car garage, and two basketball courts on nearly 14,000 square feet.

Other amenities include a pool and a “perfect kitchen for the at-home chef or a caterer” in what was described by Zillow, as a “tranquil, private, and friendly neighborhood” in Montgomery County.

There is also a two-story basement, a visitor suite, a spa, a full-size tennis court with stadium lighting, and a “one-of-a-kind underground, NBA-built, certified half-court regulation basketball court.

During his 11-year career, which he spent with the Wizards before the trade, Beal has averaged more than 22 points per game, with an average of 4.1 assists and 1.1 steals per game [Daily Voice].

Maryland’s ‘Gift of Trees’ Provides a Legacy of Stewardship

The Maryland Department of Natural Resources is offering holiday shoppers a different type of gift this year that can honor a loved one, benefit future generations and improve the environment. High school students can apply to be ambassadors of county’s Vision Zero initiative

The Gift of Trees is a program where Marylanders purchase native trees, either a single tree or a grove of 10 trees, for planting in honor of a celebration, commemoration or observation.

Newly planted trees attract wildlife, add beauty to the surroundings, enhance air and water quality, reduce soil and ultimately improve quality of life.

The department will issue and mail a Gift of Trees certificate, which can be framed within a week or two of an order. All trees will be planted in the next growing season, either spring or fall, to promote optimal growth and survival.

Orders must be placed by Dec. 17 to ensure certificate delivery for Christmas. The standard price is $40 per tree. Holiday discounts are available for early shoppers.

Trees can be ordered online or via mail (a separate order form should be used for each recipient) along with a check payable to the Maryland Department of Natural Resources, Forest Service, Tawes State Office Building, E-1, Annapolis, Maryland, 21401 [The Maryland Department of Natural Resources].

Free hearing devices for people over 60

The Montgomery County Department of Health and Human Services provides free hearing devices and sound amplifiers to eligible individuals aged 60 and older living in Montgomery County.

The program is in partnership with Access HEARS, a non-profit organization that works to help people with hearing loss. Funding for the program comes from the American Recovery Act.

The devices will be delivered on a first-come, first-served basis.

To receive a free device, interested individuals must be at least 60 years old, live in Montgomery County, have mild to moderate hearing loss, and have an annual income below 250 percent of the federal poverty guidelines.

More information about the program can be found here. [Montgomery Community Media].

Today’s weather:

Mostly cloudy and rainy with a high of 48 degrees

