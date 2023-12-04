A man was arrested in Takoma Park on Saturday for his alleged involvement in the November double shooting that killed Marvin Jefferson, 34, of Silver Spring and wounded another victim, Montgomery County Police said Monday.

On Nov. 4, Markus Tyrell Dowdy, 33, of an unknown address, allegedly shot Jefferson and another victim after an altercation at the America’s Best Wings restaurant, located at 11245 New Hampshire Ave. in the White Oak Shopping Center, police said.

Both victims were transported to a nearby hospital where Jefferson was pronounced dead. The second victim sustained serious but non-life-threatening injuries and was released, police said. Silver Spring collision leads to life-threatening injuries

After the incident, Dowdy fled the scene, according to police. On Nov. 5, police said they put out an arrest warrant for him, charging him with first-degree murder, attempted first-degree murder, first-degree assault, use of a firearm in the commission of a violent crime, second-degree assault and other related charges.

Dowdy was arrested on Saturday by the United States Marshals and the Capital Area Regional Fugitive Task Force. He is being held in the Montgomery County Central Processing Unit, where he awaits a bond hearing.

According to digital court records, Dowdy is being represented by a public defender, and the Maryland Office of the Public Defender declined to comment.

There have been 29 homicides so far in 2023, up from 22 homicides in 2022, according to Data Montgomery.