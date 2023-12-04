Citing concerns about appearing partisan, the Montgomery County Board of Elections announced Nov. 20 that it will no longer follow social media users. Board of Elections President David Naimon explained the body’s reasoning in an interview with MoCo360 Friday.

“The reason for the decision was that we didn’t want to follow some people and not others and have someone interpret who we follow as an endorsement of some sort,” Naimon said. “We wanted to make sure that everyone understands that we are neutral and our job is to serve everyone – all candidates, political parties, ballot question advocates [pro and con] and eligible voters of all party affiliations or no party affiliation.”

Naimon said the issue came to the board’s attention after an individual contacted him in July and asked if the board would follow them on X, the social media site formerly known as Twitter. Naimon said this led him to realize the board was following a large number of users on X, and ask questions about how the board uses social media.

The board asked elections director Boris Brajkovic to look into the issue. Brajkovic submitted a letter to the board on Nov. 19 detailing his concern and proposing the policy not to follow any social media users.

Brajkovic noted that the board was being followed by 2,745 individual accounts on X (formerly

known as Twitter) while it follows 2,131 individual accounts as of Nov. 19. On Facebook, the board was followed by more than 3,800 individuals and it followed 507 individual accounts. On Instagram, the board was followed by 372 individual accounts and it followed 148 individual accounts.

Brajkovic and elections staff conducted an analysis that concluded that the board BOE is following significantly more accounts than the other local boards – with the highest number being 753 – or Montgomery County Government, which follows 628 accounts, and the Maryland State Board of Elections, which follows 229 accounts.

“There is also an inherent problem with the BOE following any accounts. The BOE is a non-partisan organization. Following some accounts while not following other accounts may lead to the perception that the BOE favors certain individuals who ultimately may be a candidate on the ballot,” Brajkovic wrote in his letter.

Brajkovic and elections staff submitted a proposed social media policy, which the board voted unanimously to approve at its Nov. 20 meeting. Previously, the board did not have a social media policy.

The new policy highlights the board’s goals for social media – “sustain robust election information dissemination efforts via Facebook, Instagram, and X; strategically position itself as the trusted source for election related information; and maintain neutrality and continue to promote non-partisan engagement.”

It also advises the board to unfollow users and not follow any users going forward, and to rather shift focus to encouraging the public to follow the board on social media to keep up to date with election information.

As of Dec. 1, the board was no longer following any accounts on X, Instagram or Facebook.

Naimon said the board will still use social media to keep voters informed.

“We don’t endorse anybody and we share information with everybody,” Naimon said. “We encourage people to follow us to get the best, most accurate, up-to-date information about the administration of elections in Montgomery County.”